Netex to start trading on Madrid Stock Exchange. #learningToFly @NetexLearning first Spanish #elearning company listed!



Netex, empresa dedicada al desarrollo tecnológico en el sector e-learning, ha cerrado su primera sesión en el Mercado Alternativo Busátil (MAB) a 1,94 euros por acción, lo que representa una revalorización del 4,3% en la jornada y una capitalización de 17,1 millones de euros. Netex, empresa dedicada al desarrollo tecnológico en el sector e-learning, ha cerrado su primera sesión en el Mercado Alternativo Busátil (MAB) a 1,94 euros por acción, lo que representa una revalorización del 4,3% en la jornada y una capitalización de 17,1 millones de euros.

Las acciones de Netex, la decimoquinta empresa que se estrena en el MAB en lo que va de 2017, han registrado un primer precio de 1,90 euros, desde el precio fijado para la salida a Bolsa de 1,86 euros, pero en la segunda subasta de la jornada han incrementado su precio hasta los 1,94 euros.

"La incorporación de esta nueva compañía supone una gran noticia y viene a confirmar la consolidación y crecimiento del MAB, que desde su puesta en marcha ha realizado 130 ampliaciones de capital, con una financiación cercana a los 1.000 millones de euros", ha comentado al respecto el vicepresidente y director gerente del MAB, Jesús González Nieto-Márquez.

González Nieto-Márquez, además, ha subrayado que en los últimos tres años, las empresas de este mercado han crecido "mucho más rápido" que la media de pymes españolas, con un incremento medio de la facturación del 32% anual y del 46% en Ebitda.

Netex to start trading on Madrid Stock Exchange

On Tuesday, October 31, Netex Learning will become the first Spanish company in the e-learning sector listed on the Alternative Stock Market (MAB) after approval by the Board of Directors, now the requirements for incorporation into the segment of expanding companies have been met.

Netex will become the fortieth company to join the MAB. The company has closed a capital increase for 4.5 million euros, which puts its initial capitalisation at 16.5 million euros. The reference price will be 1.86 euros per share.

For years, Netex has developed a clear strategy for the international recognition of its solutions. Today it is present in more than 40 countries, directly or through its channel of distributors. More than 2 million users already use our products or contract our services in Europe, USA, Asia and Latin America. Independent consultants have referred us as one of the most important companies for the innovation shown in our solutions and we have been awarded in recognised global events.

Now, with this capital increase, Netex will continue its international development by increasing its global business development strategy through the development of its channel business and entry into the US market.

The Opening Bell event that marks the start of trading will take place on October 31 st at 12:00 pm from the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Periscope live broadcast from @GrupoBME y @NetexLearning #learningToFly

HOy toca dar la enhorabuena en este espacioa NEtex Learning. La noticia de Economía/Bolsa es el estreno en el parqué de Netex Learning, compañía gallega del sector #elearning . Nueva incorporación en el Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB), la decimoquinta empresa que se incorpora al MAB en lo que va de 2017.Fuente: [ Netex & Invertia]