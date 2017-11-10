Library 2.017 Makerspaces - Opening Keynote

Library 2.017 Topic-Specific Mini-Conferences

Heather Moorefield-Lang Assistant professor, University of South Carolina @actinginthelib Heather Moorefield-Lang is an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina in the School of Library and Information Science. She received her masters in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her doctorate in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her research is focused in emerging technologies and their use in education and libraries. Her current research focuses on makerspaces and their subsequent technologies in libraries of all types and levels.

Makerspaces in Libraries: Partnerships with Communities June Abbas, Ph.D. Professor Dr. June Abbas, PhD, is a Professor in the School of Library and Information Studies (SLIS) at the University of Oklahoma, Norman campus. She obtained her PhD in Information Science from the University of North Texas in 2001 and taught in the Department of Library and Information Studies at the State University of New York in Buffalo from 2001-2008 before joining the SLIS in August 2008. She also held professional positions in public and special libraries. Her research focuses on the development of user-centered digital libraries, institutional repositories, and other knowledge organization structures. She conducts research on youth and their use of technology, and the intersection between information behavior, information retrieval, and structures for organizing knowledge. The courses she teaches include those related to the organization of information and knowledge resources, cataloging and classification, indexing and abstracting, digital collections, and digital information retrieval. She has also served as project manager on ten digital libraries projects and on task forces to develop institutional repositories. Her book “Structures for organizing knowledge: Exploring taxonomies, ontologies, and other schema” was nominated for ASIST Book of the Year in 2011. She is currently Co-PI on a Mellon funded grant to develop a digital library for Classics.

Leanne Bowler Associate Professor, University of Pittsburgh Leanne Bowler is an Associate Professor, Co-Chair of the Department of Information Culture and Data Stewardship, and Director of the Sara Fine Institute for Interpersonal Behavior and Technology at the School of Computing and Information, University of Pittsburgh, where her teaching and research focuses on young people and their experiences interacting with information, data, and technology. Her research explores the intrapersonal competencies and practices of young people as they use, create, learn, and play in socio-technical environments, as well as the role that their families and out-of-school organizations like libraries play in this arena. She has a Master in Education, a Master in Library Science, and a PhD in from McGill University’s iSchool. Kristin Fontichiaro University of Michigan School Information @activelearning Kristin Fontichiaro is a clinical associate professor at the University of Michigan School Information, where she studies formal and informal learning in library settings. Principal investigator of the Making in Michigan Libraries project (IMLS RE-05-15-0021-15), she explores the intersection of libraries and informal learning. She is also a contributing author and series editor for Cherry Lake Publishing's Makers as Innovators and Makers as Innovators Junior series, a total of over 40 titles. Additonally, Fontichiaro writes the "Makerspaces" column for Teacher Librarian and studies the role of data literacy in information literacy instruction (IMLS RE-00-15-0113-15). She is also the faculty lead for the University of Michigan's Public Library Management MOOC courses at EdX.org.

Kyungwon Koh, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, School of Library and Information Studies Dr. Kyungwon Koh is an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma School of Library and Information Studies. Her areas of expertise include the Maker movement; youth services in public and school libraries; learning and community engagement through libraries; information needs, seeking, use, and creation; and competencies for information professionals. She earned a PhD and Masters at Florida State University. Currently, she is the principal investigator of two IMLS-funded research projects on youth and Makerspaces.