sábado, 4 de noviembre de 2017

iJET Vol 12, No 10 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning


Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.

Vol 12, No 10 (2017)

Table of Contents

Papers

A Model for e-Learning Systems Success: Systems, Determinants, and Performance
Ismail M. Romi
PDF
pp. 4-20
The Impact of Reflective Teaching Applications Supported by Edmodo on Prospective Teachers’ Self-Directed Learning Skills
Cigdem Hursen, Funda Gezer Fasli
PDF
pp. 21-34
Computer-Based Testing: Score Equivalence and Testing Administration Mode Preference in a Comparative Evaluation Study
Hooshang Khoshsima, Seyyed Morteza Hashemi Toroujeni
PDF
pp. 35-55
Determination of Distant Learner’s Sociological Profile Based on Fuzzy Logic and Naïve Bayes Techniques
Youness Chaabi, Lekdioui Khadija, Fatine Jebbor, Rochdi Messoussi
PDF
pp. 56-75
Multimodal Approach to Identify Learning Strategies of Visual and Verbal Learners
Mahendra Ambadas Sethi, Santosh S Lomte, Ulhas B Shinde
PDF
pp. 76-94
“What’s the Tab’s Apps?”: Piloting Low-Priced-Tablet-Aided Course Delivery in Teacher Education
Reynald M Cacho, Roel V Avila, Edgardo S Villaseñor
PDF
pp. 95-111
Determinant Factors Affecting the Web-based Training Acceptance by Health Students, Applying UTAUT Model
Asgar Sattari, Mohammadhiwa Abdekhoda, Vahideh Zarea Gavgani
PDF
pp. 112-126
Towards a Competence-Based Course Authoring Tool Supporting Learning Management Systems
Benjamin Wallenborn, Matthias Then, Minh Duc Hoang, Duc Binh Vu, Jana Becker, Michael Fuchs, Dominic Heutelbeck, Matthias Hemmje
PDF
pp. 127-146
Adoption of Flipped Classrooms in K-12 Education in Developing Countries: Challenges and Obstacles
Abubaker Kashada, Hongguang Li, Chong Su
PDF
pp. 147-157
Appropriate Thai High School Student Internet Behaviour: A Hierarchical Linear Model Analysis
Punnee Leekitchwatana, Paitoon Pimdee
PDF
pp. 158-172
Is Facebook a Suitable Tool in Modern World Technology for Active Learning in as Regards 21st Century Learning?
Orawit Thinnukool, Noodchanath Kongchouy
PDF
pp. 173-191

Short Papers

E-Learning through Single Hand and Two Hand Sign Language
Vinoth Sir, K. Nirmala
PDF
pp. 192-201
Discovering Student E-Learning Preferred Navigation Paths Using Selection Page and Time Preference Algorithm
Dharmarajan K, M. A. Dorairangaswamy
PDF
pp. 202-211
Generated PSM Web Model for E-learning Platform Respecting n-tiers Architecture
Aziz Srai, Fatima Guerouate, Naoual Berbiche, Hilal HilalDrissi
PDF
pp. 212-220
Experimentation of a Multidimensional Model for Tracking Interactions Between Learners During an Online Collaborative Work
Mohammed Salihoun, Fatima Guerouate, Mohamed Sbihi
PDF
pp. 221-229



(leer más...) Fuente: [ iJET]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 6:02:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google