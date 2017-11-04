iJET Vol 12, No 10 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gap between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee.
Vol 12, No 10 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
Ismail M. Romi
pp. 4-20
The Impact of Reflective Teaching Applications Supported by Edmodo on Prospective Teachers’ Self-Directed Learning Skills
Cigdem Hursen, Funda Gezer Fasli
pp. 21-34
Computer-Based Testing: Score Equivalence and Testing Administration Mode Preference in a Comparative Evaluation Study
Hooshang Khoshsima, Seyyed Morteza Hashemi Toroujeni
pp. 35-55
Determination of Distant Learner’s Sociological Profile Based on Fuzzy Logic and Naïve Bayes Techniques
Youness Chaabi, Lekdioui Khadija, Fatine Jebbor, Rochdi Messoussi
pp. 56-75
Mahendra Ambadas Sethi, Santosh S Lomte, Ulhas B Shinde
pp. 76-94
Reynald M Cacho, Roel V Avila, Edgardo S Villaseñor
pp. 95-111
Determinant Factors Affecting the Web-based Training Acceptance by Health Students, Applying UTAUT Model
Asgar Sattari, Mohammadhiwa Abdekhoda, Vahideh Zarea Gavgani
pp. 112-126
Benjamin Wallenborn, Matthias Then, Minh Duc Hoang, Duc Binh Vu, Jana Becker, Michael Fuchs, Dominic Heutelbeck, Matthias Hemmje
pp. 127-146
Abubaker Kashada, Hongguang Li, Chong Su
pp. 147-157
Punnee Leekitchwatana, Paitoon Pimdee
pp. 158-172
Is Facebook a Suitable Tool in Modern World Technology for Active Learning in as Regards 21st Century Learning?
Orawit Thinnukool, Noodchanath Kongchouy
pp. 173-191
Short Papers
Vinoth Sir, K. Nirmala
pp. 192-201
Discovering Student E-Learning Preferred Navigation Paths Using Selection Page and Time Preference Algorithm
Dharmarajan K, M. A. Dorairangaswamy
pp. 202-211
Aziz Srai, Fatima Guerouate, Naoual Berbiche, Hilal HilalDrissi
pp. 212-220
Experimentation of a Multidimensional Model for Tracking Interactions Between Learners During an Online Collaborative Work
Mohammed Salihoun, Fatima Guerouate, Mohamed Sbihi
pp. 221-229
