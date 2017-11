In today’s computing systems based on the conventional von Neumann architecture (Fig. 1a ), there are distinct memory and processing units. The processing unit comprises the arithmetic and logic unit (ALU), a control unit and a limited amount of cache memory. The memory unit typically comprises dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), where information is stored in the charge state of a capacitor. Performing an operation (such as an arithmetic or logic operation),, over a set of data stored in the memory,, to obtain the result,), requires a sequence of steps in which the data must be obtained from the memory, transferred to the processing unit, processed, and stored back to the memory. This results in a significant amount of data being moved back and forth between the physically separated memory and processing units. This costs time and energy, and constitutes an inherent bottleneck in performance.

The concept of computational memory. a Schematic of the von Neumann computer architecture, where the memory and computing units are physically separated. A denotes information stored in a memory location. To perform a computational operation, f ( A ), and to store the result in the same memory location, data is shuttled back and forth between the memory and the processing unit. b An alternative architecture where f ( A ) is performed in place in the same memory location. c One way to realize computational memory is by relying on the state dynamics of a large collection of memristive devices. Depending on the operation to be performed, a suitable electrical signal is applied to the memory devices. The conductance of the devices evolves in accordance with the electrical input, and the result of the operation can be retrieved by reading the conductance at an appropriate time instance

To overcome this, a tantalizing prospect is that of transitioning to a hybrid architecture where certain operations, such as, can be performed at the same physical location as where the data is stored (Fig. 1b ). Such a memory unit that facilitates collocated computation is referred to as computational memory. The essential idea is not to treat memory as a passive storage entity, but to exploit the physical attributes of the memory devices to realize computation exactly at the place where the data is stored. One example of computational memory is a recent demonstration of the use of DRAM to perform bulk bit-wise operationsand fast row copyingwithin the DRAM chip. A new class of emerging nanocale devices, namely, resistive memory or memristive devices with their non-volatile storage capability, is particularly well suited for computational memory. In these devices, information is stored in their resistance/conductance states. An early proposal for the use of memristive devices for in-place computing was the realization of certain logical operations using a circuit based on TiO-based memory devices. The same memory devices were used simultaneously to store the inputs, perform the logic operation, and store the resulting output. Subsequently, more complex logic units based on this initial concept have been proposed. In addition to performing logical operations, resistive memory devices, when arranged in a cross-bar configuration, can be used to perform matrix–vector multiplications in an analog manner. This exploits the multi-level storage capability as well as Ohm's law and Kirchhoff's law. Hardware accelerators based on this concept are now becoming an important subject of research. However, in these applications, the cross-bar array of resistive memory devices serves as a non-von Neumann computing core and the results of the computation are not necessarily stored in the memory array