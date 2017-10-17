Woz U. @TheWozU an online higher education program. by Steve Wozniak @stevewoz

Que nos presentan así:

ABOUT WOZ U

Education. Reprogrammed. WOZ U is



Inspired by Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer, we specialize in technology and career-based programs designed to get people into the workforce quickly and affordably. Woz U is passionate about inspiring the next generation of innovators and developing the workforce of the future.

Led by higher education experts, Exeter Education, students will learn the skills necessary to take flight within the technology industry. Woz U is considered part of Southern Careers Institute (SCI) and will continue to partner with other colleges and institutions as we grow.

Algunos ejemplos:







OUR BUSINESS PLATFORMS

WOZ U ONLINE

Students have 24/7 access to online programs with live access to instructors and mentors, high-quality video-based curriculum, and comprehensive career services. Our online program offers flexibility for those currently working full-time, traveling or simply in need of a more adaptive approach to learning.

Woz U Online currently offers the following programs:

Full-Stack Software Developer – .Net, JavaScript, Ruby, and Java.

Computer Support Specialist

Data Science (coming 2018)

Mobile Application (coming 2018)

Cyber Security (coming 2018)

WOZ U EDUCATION

We provide K-12 with Career Pathways: STEAM programs that lead to success in Woz U technology and career-based programs. Our Woz U Certified Educator program simultaneously develops the teaching knowledge necessary to become a co-collaborator with students engaged in technology-driven, project-based learning.

WOZ U ENTERPRISE

We help businesses recruit, re-train, and retain employees. Our customized programs will train employees in the current system and new technologies based on specific needs and desired outcomes.

WOZ U ACADEMY

Coming in 2018, our academies will feature one-to-one instruction, the most advanced teaching technology for adaptive and progressive learning styles, and career advisors to help guide students into their technology career path. Students will have the option to be fully immersed or learn at their own pace.

WOZ U ACCELERATOR

Coming in 2019, our goal is to identify and develop the most elite talent through our Online and Academy platforms and place them into the fastest growing, top technology companies around the world. Our students in the Accelerator program will be exceptionally skilled in the most advanced technology programs offered. Students will be offered entrepreneur programs, learn how to finance and capital raise for start-ups, and will be offered fully paid internship programs from around the world. This is an aggressive 12-16 month fully-immersive program.

WOZ U MOBILE APP

Our multi-functional mobile app includes an aptitude test which will point prospective students to the best available career path for them, allowing them to focus on where they are most likely to grow and thrive in a technology-based career based on their interests and strengths. It is also a way for current students to access the Woz U curriculum through our state-of-the-art Learning Management System (LMS) called Atlas.

Woz U. Education. Reprogrammed.Fuente: [Woz U ]