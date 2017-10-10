WHAT NEXT FOR DIGITAL SOCIAL INNOVATION?. Report Digital Social Innovation. @DSI4EU
FOREWORDS
This report documents the fascinating explosion of innovations that are making use of digital tools to rethink how we run everything from health and money, to democracy, to refugee integration. It paints an optimistic picture of creativity in the face of social challenges. But it also shows the barriers which stand in the way of digital social innovation (DSI) achieving its full potential. Europe’s governments and public sector are still harvesting only a tiny fraction of the possibilities of these fields, thanks to inflexible approaches to procurement and lack of engagement. Europe depends on millions of charities, foundations and voluntary organisations - but only a small proportion are making the most of digital, and they need help to catch up. Then there’s finance. Europe has done well in nurturing big flows of venture capital investment into digital over the last decade, catching up with the US, Israel and other countries which had jumped ahead. But now it needs to do the same for social and impact investment to give the best social innovations the chance to develop and grow. After all, many of the household names of the digital economy lost money for years and only grew because of patient investment on a very large scale. It’s not surprising the alternatives have struggled to compete. It should now be obvious that any 21st-century innovation strategy needs to encompass the ideas and energy of the digital social innovators. But too often public power and money are still locked in much more traditional methods, monopolised by big business and big science in a handful of well-connected sectors. Hopefully this report, and the project it is part of, will take us closer to the tipping point when the many movements that together contribute to DSI – makers, open data, social entrepreneurs and others – can take their rightful place in the mainstream. Geoff Mulgan Chief Executive, Nesta.
Este informe, acompañado de la guía, producido como parte del proyecto DSI4EU, traza mapas de los proyectos y organizaciones que utilizan la tecnología para abordar los desafíos sociales en Europa y explora las barreras para el crecimiento de la innovación social digital.
Resultados clave
- Hay casi 2.000 organizaciones y más de 1.000 proyectos que participan en la innovación social digital (DSI) en toda Europa, con la mayor concentración de actividad en Europa occidental y meridional.
- A pesar de esta actividad, hay relativamente pocos ejemplos de iniciativas de DSI que produzcan impacto a escala. El crecimiento de la DSI está siendo frenado por las barreras en el nivel del sistema y en el nivel de los proyectos individuales.
- Los proyectos y organizaciones que participan en DSI todavía están relativamente mal conectados entre sí. Existe una necesidad urgente de crear redes fuertes dentro y entre países y regiones para impulsar la colaboración y el intercambio de conocimientos.
- El crecimiento de la DSI está siendo frenado por la falta de financiación e inversión en todo el continente, especialmente fuera de Europa Occidental, y la escasez estructural de habilidades digitales.
- Las organizaciones de la sociedad civil y el sector público han tardado en adoptar DSI, a pesar de la oportunidad que les brinda de ofrecer mejores servicios a un coste más bajo, aunque hay ejemplos emergentes de buenas prácticas en toda Europa.
- Los profesionales luchan por involucrar a los ciudadanos y usuarios, comprender y medir el impacto de sus innovaciones sociales digitales y planificar el crecimiento y la sostenibilidad.
En toda Europa, miles de personas, proyectos y organizaciones utilizan tecnologías digitales para abordar los desafíos sociales en ámbitos como la sanidad, la educación, el empleo, la participación democrática, la migración y el medio ambiente. Llamamos a este fenómeno la innovación social digital.
