What intelligent machines can learn from a school of fish. Radhika Nagpal. Charla @TEDx . Lo que pueden aprender las máquinas inteligentes de un banco de peces.

Radhika Nagpal

Taking cues from bottom-up biological networks like those of social insects, Radhika Nagpal helped design an unprecedented “swarm” of ant-like robots.

Why you should listen With a swarm of 1,024 robots inspired by the design of ant colonies, Radhika Nagpal and her colleagues at Harvard’s SSR research group have redefined expectations for self-organizing robotic systems. Guided by algorithms, Nagpal’s shockingly simple robots guide themselves into a variety of shapes -- an ability that, brought to scale, might lead to applications like disaster rescue, space exploration and beyond. In addition to her work with biologically inspired robots, Nagpal helped create ROOT, a simple robot to teach coding to would-be programmers through a simple user interface suitable for students of all ages. What others say “[Radhika Nagpla] is applying nature’s approach to decentralized cooperation to engineer new collective systems that meet real-world challenges.” — Robohub

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta charla TEDX de Abril de 2017 titulada "What intelligent machines can learn from a school of fish. Lo que pueden aprender las máquinas inteligentes de un banco de peces." de Radhika Nagpal. Robotics engineer.Science fiction visions of the future show us AI built to replicate our way of thinking -- but what if we modeled it instead on the other kinds of intelligence found in nature? Robotics engineer Radhika Nagpal studies the collective intelligence displayed by insects and fish schools, seeking to understand their rules of engagement. In a visionary talk, she presents her work creating artificial collective power and previews a future where swarms of robots work together to build flood barriers, pollinate crops, monitor coral reefs and form constellations of satellites.Fuente: [ TEDX]