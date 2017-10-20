The Principles of Applied Artificial Intelligence from Georgian Partners. #AI
Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in SaaS-based business software companies. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners leverages our global software expertise to be able to directly impact the success of companies.
Que nos presentan así:
Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the most important and disruptive change of our lifetimes and is rapidly moving from the laboratory and into business and consumer applications. The result is a fundamental shift in how software is built, and what it's capable of doing. To accelerate the use of AI in the software companies we invest in, Georgian Partners has developed a pragmatic framework to assist the adoption of machine learning and other building blocks of AI: The Principles of Applied AI (leer más...)
Fuente: [Georgian Partners ]
