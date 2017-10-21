THE CURRENT STATE OF 1:1. Technology in Schools Across the Country #Infographic
In recent years, school districts across the nation have seen a proliferation of 1:1 programs. Now that educators have had time to adopt and incorporate 1:1 pedagogy into their curriculum, where do these initiatives stand today?
Whether your school has already adopted 1:1, or is considering it in the future, the latest Kajeet infographic, “The Current State of 1:1” has the stats.
Check it out and discover what 337 educators said about their programs.(leer más...)
Fuente: [kajeet]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario