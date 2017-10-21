sábado, 21 de octubre de 2017

THE CURRENT STATE OF 1:1. Technology in Schools Across the Country #Infographic

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía de titulada "THE CURRENT STATE OF 1:1."que nos presntan así:

In recent years, school districts across the nation have seen a proliferation of 1:1 programs. Now that educators have had time to adopt and incorporate 1:1 pedagogy into their curriculum, where do these initiatives stand today?

Whether your school has already adopted 1:1, or is considering it in the future, the latest Kajeet infographic, “The Current State of 1:1” has the stats.

Check it out and discover what 337 educators said about their programs.(leer más...)

 Fuente: [kajeet]

