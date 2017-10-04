Seminari: #Blockchain en educació? Per a què? Carles Bellver Torlá @carlesbellver @centuji

En aquest seminari esbossarem les característiques tècniques bàsiques de Blockchain i intentarem esbrinar quins usos pot tindre en l’educació superior.

The blockchain is a distributed database that provides an unalterable, (semi-)public record of digital transactions. Each block aggregates a timestamped batch of transactions to be included in the ledger – or rather, in the blockchain. Each block is identified by a cryptographic signature. These blocks are all back-linked; that is, they refer to the signature of the previous block in the chain, and that chain can be traced all the way back to the very first block created. As such, the blockchain contains an un-editable record of all the transactions made.

An explanation of blockchain begins with Bitcoin, since it is the first implementation of distributed ledger technology. As a digital currency, bitcoin compensates for the lack of a physical coin by tracing the history of each transaction and logging that history each time a coin is transferred from one person to another. Each bitcoin trade makes available the full history of that bitcoin, in a chain of blocks, in what is called the blockchain (a form of distributed ledger). In order for entries in the blockchain to be trustworthy and secure, Bitcoin relies on significant computational power and interested parties or “miners” to validate and confirm transactions, using a structured process for adding transactions records to the blockchain in return for monetary reward.