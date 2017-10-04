Seminari: #Blockchain en educació? Per a què? Carles Bellver Torlá @carlesbellver @centuji
Introducció
Blockchain és un dels components tecnològics fonamentals de Bitcoin, la moneda digital més utilitzada a hores d’ara, però podria tindre aplicacions en àmbits molt diversos. Al llarg de 2016 hem llegit notícies sobre l’interès del sector bancari en Blockchain i sobre projectes basats en aquesta tecnologia per a dissenyar sistemes de votació electrònica, registres distribuïts de la propietat immobiliària o d’historials mèdics, o per a l’emissió de certificats acadèmics. Gartner va incloure Blockchain entre les deu tendències tecnològiques estratègiques per a 2017 i la va situar prop del “pic d’expectatives sobredimensionades” en el seu cicle de sobreexpectació. També, particularment, pel que fa a l’educació: Hype Cycle for Education, 2016.
En aquest seminari esbossarem les característiques tècniques bàsiques de Blockchain i intentarem esbrinar quins usos pot tindre en l’educació superior.
Documentació
The blockchain is a distributed database that provides an unalterable, (semi-)public record of digital transactions. Each block aggregates a timestamped batch of transactions to be included in the ledger – or rather, in the blockchain. Each block is identified by a cryptographic signature. These blocks are all back-linked; that is, they refer to the signature of the previous block in the chain, and that chain can be traced all the way back to the very first block created. As such, the blockchain contains an un-editable record of all the transactions made.
— The Blockchain for Education: An Introduction (Audrey Watters)
An explanation of blockchain begins with Bitcoin, since it is the first implementation of distributed ledger technology. As a digital currency, bitcoin compensates for the lack of a physical coin by tracing the history of each transaction and logging that history each time a coin is transferred from one person to another. Each bitcoin trade makes available the full history of that bitcoin, in a chain of blocks, in what is called the blockchain (a form of distributed ledger). In order for entries in the blockchain to be trustworthy and secure, Bitcoin relies on significant computational power and interested parties or “miners” to validate and confirm transactions, using a structured process for adding transactions records to the blockchain in return for monetary reward.
— The CIO's Guide to Blockchain (Smarter With Gartner)
Per a entendre què és i com funciona el blockchain
- Una demostración visual del funcionamiento de las cadenas de bloques (blockchains) (Microsiervos)
- By reading this page, you are mining bitcoins (Quartz)
Possibles aplicacions educatives de blockchain
- The Blockchain Revolution and Higher Education (EDUCAUSE)
- Digital Certificates Project / Blockcerts (MIT Media Lab)
- What Blockchain Means for Higher Education (EdSurge News)
- 10 amazing ways Blockchain in assessment could be used in education (Donald Clark)
- How Blockchain Will Disrupt the Higher Education Transcript (Campus Technology)
- Uber-U is Already Here. Powered by Blockchain Technology (teachonline.ca)
- The blockchain revolution: will universities use it, or abuse it? (Times Higher Education)
- Open Blockchain (Open University)
Qüestions obertes
- The Blockchain in Education: Questions (Audrey Watters)
- Education Technology and the History of the Future of Credentialing (Audrey Watters)
- Blockchain Misconceptions and the Future of Education (Doug Levin)
- Bitcoin Is Unsustainable (Motherboard)
- Avoiding the pointless blockchain project (Gideon Greenspan)
- Socialism and the Blockchain (Steve Huckle and Martin White)
- Blockchain technology as a regulatory technology: From code is law to law is code (Primavera De Filippi and Samer Hassan) (leer más...)
