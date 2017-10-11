"Language Learning apps & #MOOC for refugees" . Webinar

MOONLITE aims to develop cross-national cooperation services to explore larger-scale uptake in Europe of MOOCs as well as creating learning and collaboration opportunities for refugees stakeholders and MOOC providers in member states. In general MOONLITE contributes to the further improvement of educational offerings to refugees both by HEI and in cross-regional collaboration. MOONLITE aims to develop cross-national cooperation services to explore larger-scale uptake in Europe of MOOCs as well as creating learning and collaboration opportunities for refugees stakeholders and MOOC providers in member states. In general MOONLITE contributes to the further improvement of educational offerings to refugees both by HEI and in cross-regional collaboration. As such the MOONLITE project boosts the use of MOOCs to

widen and improve the HEIs teaching for registered HEI students (1st mission)

create new educational pathways for refugees (serving society, 3rd mission)

build entrepreneurial and language skills among those two groups

THE ROLE OF RECOGNITION

MOOCs do not automatically imply a better access to the higher education system. Without any formal credits for MOOC completion, MOOCs are just in-/non-formal learning. Moreover, access to higher education system requires in addition that those credits do count as part of a formal degree. Gradually we see a shift from producing MOOCs based on regular courses to a mode where open education offering is becoming a part of formal degrees. In this context adequate legislation for regulating open and online education is needed.

As such the MOONLITE project gives specific attention to this topic and addresses the issue of giving credits to MOOCs – recognizing those credit as part of form degree education and making formal degree education more flexible by short learning programs (SLPs).

About