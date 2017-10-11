"Language Learning apps & #MOOC for refugees" . Webinar
Hoy traemos a este espacio el webinar de moonlite titulado "Language Learning apps & MOOCs for refugees" , que tendrá lugar el 25 Octubre 2017 a las 15:00 CET y que nos presentan así:
Una parte importante de la inclusión social es tener las habilidades de lengua extranjera necesarias para la vida cotidiana. Las TIC, incluidas las aplicaciones móviles y los cursos abiertos en línea, constituyen una parte importante de la forma en que se aprenden los idiomas en nuestra sociedad moderna. La mejora de las redes de comunicación y las herramientas en línea, accesibles desde una amplia gama de dispositivos móviles y ordenadores de sobremesa, facilitan las actividades desarrolladas para mejorar las cuatro competencias lingüísticas básicas (comprensión escrita y oral y producción). Además, la amplia disponibilidad de aplicaciones gratuitas de aprendizaje de idiomas puede ayudar a complementar la experiencia de aprendizaje en línea, especialmente cuando el acceso a la red es limitado.
La pregunta que se está considerando en este seminario es si estos recursos representan un enfoque de aprendizaje efectivo para los refugiados, dadas sus cambiantes circunstancias geográficas, socioculturales y tecnológicas.
Puedes registrarte aquí
Ponentes:
Agnes Kukulska-Hulme: estudiante de idiomas móvil por excelencia, The Open University, Reino Unido
Timothy Read : lenguajes y sistemas informáticos (también creados en MOOCs en España), UNED, España
Alastair Creelman : especialista en elearning, Linnaeus University, Suecia.
MOONLITE aims to develop cross-national cooperation services to explore larger-scale uptake in Europe of MOOCs as well as creating learning and collaboration opportunities for refugees stakeholders and MOOC providers in member states. In general MOONLITE contributes to the further improvement of educational offerings to refugees both by HEI and in cross-regional collaboration. As such the MOONLITE project boosts the use of MOOCs to
- widen and improve the HEIs teaching for registered HEI students (1st mission)
- create new educational pathways for refugees (serving society, 3rd mission)
- build entrepreneurial and language skills among those two groups
THE ROLE OF RECOGNITION
MOOCs do not automatically imply a better access to the higher education system. Without any formal credits for MOOC completion, MOOCs are just in-/non-formal learning. Moreover, access to higher education system requires in addition that those credits do count as part of a formal degree. Gradually we see a shift from producing MOOCs based on regular courses to a mode where open education offering is becoming a part of formal degrees. In this context adequate legislation for regulating open and online education is needed.
As such the MOONLITE project gives specific attention to this topic and addresses the issue of giving credits to MOOCs – recognizing those credit as part of form degree education and making formal degree education more flexible by short learning programs (SLPs).
(leer más...) Fuente: [ moonliteproject]
