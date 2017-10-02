IoT solutions world congress. #Blockchain Solutions Forum. @IOTSWC Barcelona 3-5 Octubre

Mañana comienza en Barcelona, dentro del IOT solutions world congress, el Blockchain Solutions Forum.The CongressA 3-day program with more than 250 top-level speakersGet inspired by today’s most influential IoT thought leaders. Join us at the world’s leading Industry IoT congress, where over 250 of the most innovative and influential Industry IoT thinkers will gather together to share knowledge, present visions and explain how IoT is affecting many industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Connected Transport, Buildings & Infrastructure, Retail, Agriculture, Mining, Hospitality and more.(...)This partnership will build the leading global Blockchain solutions event.BECON (Blockchain Ecosystem Network) is a global and cross-sector platform for collaboration, networking, explaining and advancing Blockchain methodologies and solutions, driving the application and implementation of blockchain in all private and public sectors.Fira de Barcelona is one of the most important trade fair organisations in Europe and will schedule the Blockchain Solutions Forum alongside the 3rd IOT Solutions World Congress 2017 as an integrated event.We would like to invite you to join us – building together the leading global event for the Blockchain industry this coming 3-5 October, 2017!Aquí dejamos el programa del evento:Fuente: [ IoT congress]