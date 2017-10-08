eLearning for the Mobile Learning Generation #Infographic #mlearning
eLearning has grown in complexity due to the introduction of mobile devices and the growth in operating systems. With the increased demand for mobile learning, clients in turn need to understand the complexities and requirements involved in creating mobile learning courseware.
On the flip side, the rapid increase in the use of mobile devices opens a new world of training opportunities to organizations that have not considered mobile learning. We have put together a short mobile learning infographic to highlight the important changes and aspects organisations need to consider. If you would like our more detailed report, please email sales@pulselearning.com
Y de la que podemos destacar:
El Entorno Corporativo está bajo presión creciente para ofrecer soluciones de aprendizaje fuera de los navegadores y dispositivos de mandato.
- Ambiente corporativo tradicional
- 40% IE
- Ambiente Público
- 60% de crhome
- 10% IE
- 5 millones de teléfonos móviles en el mundo
- En 2014, 1.200 millones son teléfonos inteligentes
- Los sistemas operativos de teléfonos inteligentes en 2018:
- 74% de Android
- 14% IOS
- 7% Microsoft
- 2,7% Blackberry
- 2,3% Otros
¿Qué debemos convertir a móviles y para quién?
- Identificar a su público objetivo; es el eLearning para clientes, empleados o socios? ¿Qué audiencia está constantemente en movimiento?
- Requisitos para la Capacitación Móvil: Material Legado o Nuevo Contenido
- 1.700 millones (2018) frente a 1.2 (2014) millones de estudiantes que tienen acceso a dispositivos inteligentes.
Fuente: [Pulse Learning]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario