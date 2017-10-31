Como buscar la verdad en la era de las noticias falsas. @camanpour & @TEDchris How to seek truth in the era of fake news

1

Los poemas épicos nos dan noticia

de los grandes de este mundo:

suben como astros,

como astros caen.

Resulta consolador y conviene saberlo.

Pero para nosotros, los que tenemos que alimentarlos,

siempre ha sido, ay, más o menos igual.

Suben y bajan, pero ¿a costa de quién?

Sigue la rueda girando.

Lo que hoy está arriba no seguirá siempre arriba.

Mas para el agua de abajo, ay, esto sólo significa

que hay que seguir empujando la rueda.

2

Tuvimos muchos señores,

tuvimos hienas y tigres,

tuvimos águilas y cerdos.

Y a todos los alimentamos.

Mejores o peores, era lo mismo:

la bota que nos pisa es siempre una bota.

Ya comprendéis lo que quiero decir:

no cambiar de señores, sino no tener ninguno.

Sigue la rueda girando.

Lo que hoy está arriba no seguirá siempre arriba.

Mas para el agua de abajo, ay, esto sólo significa

que hay que seguir empujando la rueda.

3

Se embisten brutalmente,

pelean por el botín.

Los demás, para ellos, son tipos avariciosos

y a sí mismos se consideran buena gente.

Sin cesar los vemos enfurecerse

y combatirse entre sí. Tan sólo

cuando ya no queremos seguir alimentándolos

se ponen de pronto de acuerdo.

Ya no sigue la rueda girando,

y se acaba la farsa divertida

cuando el agua, por fin, libre su fuerza,

se entrega a trabajar para ella sola.





Bertolt Brecht





