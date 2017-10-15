Blockchain in Education from @aisantos Andreia Inamorato dos Santos @EU_ScienceHub
Self-Sovereign Identitites and Relying on Third Party Data. Blockchain in Education #BCinEd2017, continuamos aportando información sobre el encuentro que tuvo lugar en Groningen el 5 de Septiembre de 2017 bajo la rúbrica " Blockchain in Education ".
En este caso toca la slideshare en la que nos hacen, Andrea Inamorato dos Santo la Presentation of the upcoming European Commission's JRC report on blockchain in education focusing on digital accreditation of learning.
Que anda en Sevilla, cosas de la vía , mi barrio ...
Evento del que, sin duda, continuaremos hablando
