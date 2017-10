English description:

Anna is IKEA's virtual assistant . Anna answers questions about IKEA products, prices, sizes, delivery, spare-parts, opening hours etc. and opens related pages in a browser window. Furthermore, Anna knows when your local IKEA restaurant is open and what they serve for lunch! She also answers simple but personal questions like 'what's your name?' On top, she shows emotions, for example if she couldn't find information you are looking for.