A @kaltura Report: The State of #Video in #Education 2017.
Que nos presentan así:
1 Executive Summary and Key Findings
Video has become a major part of education, used in classrooms around the world. The uniquely compelling nature of video, engaging multiple senses in an easy-to-understand, information-dense format, has made it wildly popular in our daily lives. Through video, we can join and share experiences around the world. We can broadcast an event live, and capture it to be watched again and again. Video has become a major component of our personal lives as well as a huge driver in the business world. Today’s students expect to learn with the help of video, while prospective employers expect them to leave education with the video skills necessary to participate in a digital culture. So it’s no surprise that video plays a major role on campus.
This is not a role that’s being forced upon educators externally.
Video has proven to be a massively powerful tool, helping improve comprehension, retention, discovery, and accessibility. It’s not limited to the classroom, either. Video continues to spread across campuses, proving its value in every department.
To gain greater insight into how video is being used and perceived in educational institutions, including the latest thoughts on value, emerging technologies, and future use cases, we undertook our fourth annual online survey during May and June 2017.
Over a thousand members of the educational community responded. Many took the additional time to add their own insightful comments, some of which you can read in this report.
Our survey participants this year included: instructional designers, educators, media and IT professionals, senior administrators, and students from around the globe, the majority from higher education but including K-12 and further/continuing education institutions, educational technology organizations, and foundations and other nonprofits in the space. We are extremely grateful to all participants for their time and insight. (...)
Por último dejamos el sumario del informe:
(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare vía Kaltura]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario