Vol 5, No 1 (2016) The International Journal of Illich Studies
The International Journal of Illich Studies
Vol 5, No 1 (2016)
Table of Contents
Front Matter
|Introduction to Volume V, No. 1 (2016)
|Madhu Suri Prakash, Dana L. Stuchul
|1-6
Articles
|Power, Politics, Friendship: Illich Offers Hope In Our Hard Times A Conversation with Gustavo Esteva
|Madhu Suri Prakash, Dana L. Stuchul
|7-21
|The Essential Nature of Cigarette Stubs
|Shirley R. Steinberg
|22-24
|Automobility and Hospitality
|Oscar Krüger, Corinna Burkhart
|25-43
|Comments on Ivan Illich’s Thesis on Arnold Joseph Toynbee
|Helmut Woll
|44-56
|Gender: Notes To the Text
|Fabio Milana
|69-94
|Occupy Our Kitchens: A New Feminism for Everyone
|Peggy Rivage-Seul
|95-112
|Ivan Illich’s Radical Thought and the Convivial Solution to the Ecological Crisis
|Claudio de Majo
|113-139
Book Reviews
|Review: The Revolution Where You Live: Stories From A 12,000 Mile Journey Through A New America by Sarah van Gelder
|Jennifer Thoman
|140-148
Documents, Letters, and Other Materials
|Of Soil and Soul
|Keefe Keeley
|149
|Illichian Thought in Action
|Dana Stuchul, Madhu Suri Prakash
|150-152
ISSN: 1948-4666
