martes, 12 de septiembre de 2017

Vol 5, No 1 (2016) The International Journal of Illich Studies


Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista

The International Journal of Illich Studies

Vol 5, No 1 (2016)

Table of Contents

Front Matter

Introduction to Volume V, No. 1 (2016)PDF
Madhu Suri Prakash, Dana L. Stuchul1-6

Articles

Power, Politics, Friendship: Illich Offers Hope In Our Hard Times A Conversation with Gustavo EstevaPDF
Madhu Suri Prakash, Dana L. Stuchul7-21
The Essential Nature of Cigarette StubsPDF
Shirley R. Steinberg22-24
Automobility and HospitalityPDF
Oscar Krüger, Corinna Burkhart25-43
Comments on Ivan Illich’s Thesis on Arnold Joseph ToynbeePDF
Helmut Woll44-56
Comments on Ivan Illich’s Thesis on Arnold Joseph ToynbeePDF
Helmut Woll57-68
Gender: Notes To the TextPDF
Fabio Milana69-94
Occupy Our Kitchens: A New Feminism for EveryonePDF
Peggy Rivage-Seul95-112
Ivan Illich’s Radical Thought and the Convivial Solution to the Ecological CrisisPDF
Claudio de Majo113-139

Book Reviews

Review: The Revolution Where You Live: Stories From A 12,000 Mile Journey Through A New America by Sarah van GelderPDF
Jennifer Thoman140-148

Documents, Letters, and Other Materials

Of Soil and SoulPDF
Keefe Keeley149
Illichian Thought in ActionPDF
Dana Stuchul, Madhu Suri Prakash150-152


ISSN: 1948-4666

(leer más...)

Fuente: [ The International Journal of Illich Studies ]

