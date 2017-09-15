viernes, 15 de septiembre de 2017

Vol 18, No 5 (2017) IRRODL The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning @AthabascaU

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de la revista IRRODL The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning de la Athabasca University

Vol 18, No 5 (2017)

Table of Contents

Editorial

Editorial - Volume 18, Issue 5
Rory McGreal
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB

Research Articles

Openness and Praxis: Exploring the Use of Open Educational Practices in Higher Education
Catherine Cronin
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Repositories of Open Educational Resources: An Assessment of Reuse and Educational Aspects
Gema Santos-Hermosa, Núria Ferran-Ferrer, Ernest Abadal
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Student and Faculty Perceptions of OpenStax in High Enrollment Courses
C. Edward Watson, Denise P. Domizi, Sherry A. Clouser
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Investigating Students’ Perceptions of Motivating Factors of Online Class Discussions
Joohi Lee, Leisa Martin
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Supporting Capacity Building in Health Service Provision in Eritrea via Distance Learning Master’s Programmes: The Challenges and Rewards
Jo Corlett, Linda Martindale
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
The Use of Social Media in E-Learning: A Metasynthesis
Ernest Mnkandla, Ansie Minnaar
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
The Effects of Extraneous Load on the Relationship Between Self-Regulated Effort and Germane Load Within an E-Learning Environment
Christopher Lange, Jamie Costley, Seung-Lock Han
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
An Evaluation of the Impact of “Learning Design” on the Distance Learning and Teaching Experience
Grace Clifton
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Using Learning Analytics for Preserving Academic Integrity
Alexander Amigud, Joan Arnedo-Moreno, Thanasis Daradoumis, Ana-Elena Guerrero-Roldan
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Revisiting Sensemaking: The case of the Digital Decision Network Application (DigitalDNA)
Elizabeth Archer, Glen Barnes
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Trends and Patterns in Massive Open Online Courses: Review and Content Analysis of Research on MOOCs (2008-2015)
Aras Bozkurt, Ela Akgün-Özbek, Olaf Zawacki-Richter
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Nonnative English-Speaking Students’ Lived Learning Experiences With MOOCs in a Regular College Classroom
Moon-Heum Cho, Moon-Kyoung Byun
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Massive, Open, Online, and National? A Study of How National Governments and Institutions Shape the Development of MOOCs
Cathrine Edelhard Tømte, Arne Martin Fevolden, Siri Aanstad
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB
Learner Behaviour in a MOOC Practice-oriented Course: In Empirical Study Integrating TAM and TPB
Hsi-Hsun Yang, Chung-Ho Su
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB

Field Notes

Khan Academy Videos in Chinese: A Case Study in OER Revision
Allen Rao, John Hilton III, Sarah Harper
HTML PDF MP3 EPUB


(leer más...) Fuente: [ IRRODL]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 8:44:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google