Vol 18, No 5 (2017) IRRODL The International Review of Research in Open and Distributed Learning @AthabascaU

Vol 18, No 5 (2017)
Table of Contents
Editorial
Editorial - Volume 18, Issue 5
Rory McGreal
Research Articles
Catherine Cronin
Gema Santos-Hermosa, Núria Ferran-Ferrer, Ernest Abadal
C. Edward Watson, Denise P. Domizi, Sherry A. Clouser
Joohi Lee, Leisa Martin
Supporting Capacity Building in Health Service Provision in Eritrea via Distance Learning Master’s Programmes: The Challenges and Rewards
Jo Corlett, Linda Martindale
Ernest Mnkandla, Ansie Minnaar
The Effects of Extraneous Load on the Relationship Between Self-Regulated Effort and Germane Load Within an E-Learning Environment
Christopher Lange, Jamie Costley, Seung-Lock Han
Grace Clifton
Alexander Amigud, Joan Arnedo-Moreno, Thanasis Daradoumis, Ana-Elena Guerrero-Roldan
Elizabeth Archer, Glen Barnes
Trends and Patterns in Massive Open Online Courses: Review and Content Analysis of Research on MOOCs (2008-2015)
Aras Bozkurt, Ela Akgün-Özbek, Olaf Zawacki-Richter
Nonnative English-Speaking Students’ Lived Learning Experiences With MOOCs in a Regular College Classroom
Moon-Heum Cho, Moon-Kyoung Byun
Massive, Open, Online, and National? A Study of How National Governments and Institutions Shape the Development of MOOCs
Cathrine Edelhard Tømte, Arne Martin Fevolden, Siri Aanstad
Hsi-Hsun Yang, Chung-Ho Su
Field Notes
Allen Rao, John Hilton III, Sarah Harper
