The State of Video in Education 2017. Infographic @kaltura

The State of Video in Education 2017.
Video has become a major part of education, used in classrooms around the world. The uniquely compelling nature of video, engaging multiple senses in an easy-to-understand, information-dense format, has made it wildly popular in our daily lives. Through video, we can join and share experiences around the world. We can broadcast an event live, and capture it to be watched again and again. Video has become a major component of our personal lives as well as a huge driver in the business world. Today’s students expect to learn with the help of video, while prospective employers expect them to leave education with the video skills necessary to participate in a digital culture. So it’s no surprise that video plays a major role on campus.
This is not a role that’s being forced upon educators externally.
Video has proven to be a massively powerful tool, helping improve comprehension, retention, discovery, and accessibility. It’s not limited to the classroom, either. Video continues to spread across campuses, proving its value in every department.
To gain greater insight into how video is being used and perceived in educational institutions, including the latest thoughts on value, emerging technologies, and future use cases, we undertook our fourth annual online survey during May and June 2017. (leer más...)
Fuente: [ kaltura]
