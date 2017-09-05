Learn About Your Personality Type . Infographic @careertestsite

The 16 Personality Types: An In-Depth Look





The average person believes that each individual is different and unique in their own way. While that may hold some truth to a certain extent, it’s not entirely accurate. When it comes to personality types, most people can be put into one of a few groups that describe their characteristics almost to a tee.

The main attributes of the 16 major personality types include extroversion (E), introversion (I), sensing (S), intuition (N), thinking (T), feeling(F), judging (J) and perceiving (P). These characteristics are grouped together to form a common personality type, and there are some interesting findings behind these studies.

People identified as type ENTJ (extraversion, intuition, thinking and judging) earn more income than others. Some notable names in this category include Bill Gates, Al Gore, and David Letterman. This isn’t to say that other personality types aren’t at the top of the food chain when it comes to high earnings. In the INTJ group (introversion, intuition, thinking and judging) you have very familiar names like Mark Zuckerberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stephen Hawking.

If all of this is unfamiliar to you, you may be thinking it’s not something you should be concerned with, however, many Fortune 500 businesses rely on personality type tests for placing new hires. Whether or not this will become widespread and commonly used by most employers is unknown, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look and see where you fit on the chart. So, what type are you? (leer más...)

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía titulada "Learn About Your Personality Type"de Cas Career Assessment site- a clear fath for the future- . que nos la presentan así:Fuente: [Cas Career Assessment ]