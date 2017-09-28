jueves, 28 de septiembre de 2017

iJET Vol 12, No 09 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Vol 12, No 09 (2017)

Table of Contents

Papers

3DBody Software Experimental Platform for Course of Sports Anatomy
Yujia Ren, Xia Jiang, Siyuan Tang
PDF
pp. 4-16
Design of Online Vocal Music Course Based on Azure-PaaS Platform
Zhuo Li
PDF
pp. 17-27
Design of Multimedia Teaching Platform for Chinese Folk Art Performance Based on Virtual Reality Technology
Hong Li
PDF
pp. 28-40
Construction and Application of the BEST Teaching Mode of College English in Big Data
Bingzhuan Peng
PDF
pp. 41-50
IEBOOK-based Experimental Operation Platform of Computer Basic Course
Rong Niu, Zhu Zhang
PDF
pp. 51-61
Integration of Logistics Simulation Technology and Logistics Learning Factory in a Two-stage Teaching Method for Logistics Management Courses
Haiwei Fu
PDF
pp. 62-72
Construction of Multimedia Teaching Platform for Ecological Economics Course Based on Information Technology
Fanglin Wang
PDF
pp. 73-84
Construction of Maker Multimedia Technology for the Course of Sports Marketing
Ben Niu, Fatao Wang, Aili Qi
PDF
pp. 85-94
Design of Moodle-based Podcast Teaching Platform for the Course of Aerobic Gymnastics
Yingbao Zhou
PDF
pp. 95-104
Construction of Modern Educational Technology MOOC Platform Based on Courseware Resource Storage System
Jing Li
PDF
pp. 105-116
A Virtual Reality Teaching System for Graphic Design Course
Mingying Lou
PDF
pp. 117-129
Gamification Teaching Reform for Higher Vocational Education in China: A case study on Layout and Management of Distribution Center
Fan Wang, Yanli Wang, Xia Hu
PDF
pp. 130-144
An Online Interactive Courseware for the Course of Textile Materials
Zhen Li
PDF
pp. 145-155
Construction of Mobile Teaching Platform for the Ideological and Political Education Course Based on the Multimedia Technology
Shanshan Wang
PDF
pp. 156-167

Short Papers

Innovation Ability Training Mode of Postgraduates in the Mechanical Discipline Based on Simulation Technology
Xueyi Li, Lirong Wan, Xin Zhang
PDF
pp. 168-176



