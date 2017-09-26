CONTENT CURATION FOR LEARNING. The complete guide from @anderspink
'Truth', written 'in capital letters', is an orphan in this world, without power and influence... ['Reason'] cannot stand diverging opinions - it calls them 'lies'; it puts itself 'above' the real lives of human beings, demanding, in a way characteristic of all totalitarian ideologies, the right to rebuild the world from the height of 'what it should be', i.e. in accordance with its own 'invincible' precepts. It refuses to recognize the many ideas, actions, feelings, laws, institutions, racial features which separate one nation (culture, civilization) from another... The reason of ordinary people trying to create a better and safer world for themselves and their children (which is reason with a small 'r' and not Reason 'written in capital letters') has very little in common with these ignorant dreams of domination.
Farewell to Reason (1987). Feyerabend
FOREWORD:
FROM JANE HART
These are challenging times for business. 72% of CEOs believe the next three years will be more critical for their industry than the last 50.
What does this mean for learning? If learning is going to keep pace with that change, my view is that we need a rethink. Traditional learning has focused on provision of static formal courses and training. They don’t reflect how most people actually learn, and they lag behind emerging trends. If Uber, AirBnB and other disruptive innovations tell us anything, it’s that if we don’t keep pace with change, our skills will become obsolete, along with our companies.
There is a better way. Instead of providing fixed courses, we can help people to learn continuously. That means supporting a culture which looks externally for insights. That means finding, filtering, and sharing the most recent, most relevant content that will give our teams a competitive advantage. That means a mindshift from creation of formal learning to curation for continuous learning.
I’ve spent 25 years championing the move towards modern workplace learning. In this guide, Anders Pink set out practical ways to make that a reality with continuous and curated learning that’s embedded in the workflow and keeps pace with change.
Learning Professionals can reinvent themselves and become more relevant than ever in these turbulent times. They can become the heroes of continuous, curated learning and help their organisations stay agile. I hope you’ll take on the practical tips in this book for doing just that. (leer más...)
