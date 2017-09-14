BizMOOC – Knowledge Alliance to enable a European-wide exploitation of the potential of MOOCs for the world of business
Hoy traemos a este espacio un proyecto de la Unión Europea: BizMOOC – Knowledge Alliance to enable a European-wide exploitation of the potential of MOOCs for the world of business
Programme: Erasmus+ | Key Action 2 | Knowledge Alliances
Reference Number: 562286-EPP-1-2015-1-AT-EPPKA2-KA
y que se nos presenta así:
The European-wide Knowledge Alliance ‘BizMOOC‘ started on 1st of January 2016 and will run over a period of 3 years. The EU-funded project tackles the European challenge of enabling businesses, labour force and universities to increase their activities and exploitation (economies of scale) of the MOOC potential. It focuses on work force & HEI-training and the acquisition of labour market key competences through applying new methodologies for online teaching & learning. This will be achieved by creating common standards & frameworks on MOOCs by integrating the experiences from Higher Education and the business world.
The consortium consists of 11 full partners and 3 associate partners out of 11 countries deriving from HEIs & Industry (large companies & SMEs), NGOs, networks, cluster. Jointly they will establish of a common body of knowledge on MOOCs, identify needs, gaps & reasons for businesses, labour force and HEIs to boost their MOOC activities which will result in guidelines, recommendations & good practice published in an interactive, open access MOOC BOOK. Based on this, 3 Pilot MOOCs focusing on LLL (life-long learning) and business key competences “Learning to learn (through MOOCs)”, “sense of initiative (entrepreneurship & intrapreneurship)” and “innovation, creativity & problem-solving” will be developed to test different methods & didactical approaches.
BizMOOC benefits businesses, HEIs, teachers, learners & policy-makers through the core results MOOC BOOK (business & quality models, methods & tools, IPR strategies, certification, competence-based education etc.), Pilot MOOCs, BizMOOC Community & events.
Fuente: [ BizMooc ]
Learning with MOOCs for Professional Development
Who should participate? Are you looking to update your skills? Would you like to show your future employer you are not just ‘out of college’? Would you like to move up in your field or gain experience in an area you are not yet working on? Then you might be interested in taking a Massive Open Online Course, a MOOC. This free course will help you understand how you can use MOOCs for learning, and how you can grow professionally studying a MOOC, whether or not you are already in employment.
What will you learn about in this MOOC?After studying this course, you should be able to:
How much time do I Need?The course lasts 4 weeks, with approximately 3 hours of study time each week. You can work through the course at your own pace, so if you have more time one week there is no problem with pushing on to complete another week’s study. You can also jump in and out of the different sections following your interests
Anything else? On completion, you will receive a free Statement of Participation.
- Understand how learning takes place everyday
- Appreciate and develop the qualities, skills and knowledge you have already
- Know how to learn effectively using MOOCs
- Explore a range of digital skills and practices
- Develop a critical approach to learning online”
Registration Opens: The course starts on October 16th, 2017. Registration will be open from October 1st. To enrol, please go to: http://bit.ly/bizMOOC
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ BizMooc ]
