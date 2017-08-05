Vol 12, No 08 (2017) iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning
Vol 12, No 08 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
Kun Liu
pp. 4-13
Implementation of Information-Based Teaching System for Young College Teachers based on iOS Platform
Junling Liu, Yawen Zhang
pp. 14-26
A Study on the Influence of Computer Corpus Software on College Students' English Vocabulary Learning
Xiaoying Wang, Dan Zhang
pp. 27-35
Fuqin Yue
pp. 36-45
Zhongwei Mei
pp. 46-57
Investigation and Research on the English Learning Status of University Students Based on Computer Network
Yanli Guo
pp. 58-66
An Empirical Study on the Effects of Computer-Corpus-based Formulaic Sequences on College Students’ Oral English Learning
Hui Liang
pp. 67-76
Hu Gao, Yanbin Ma, Peng Geng
pp. 77-85
Jian Chai
pp. 86-94
Research on the Influence of Computer Hypermedia Annotations on Incidental Vocabulary Acquisition in English Reading
Lidan Mao, Yanhong Zhang
pp. 95-104
Shuping Yao
pp. 105-117
Study on the Effectiveness of Computer-aided Software in Helping College Students Memorize English Words
Liping Lu
pp. 118-127
Li Qin
pp. 128-136
Short Papers
Study on Changes of College English Teaching Method and Redefinition of Teachers’ Roles in the Computer Network Environment
Bin Wang
pp. 137-145
Study on the Effectiveness of the ASR-Based English Teaching Software in Helping College Students’ Listening Learning
Hongyan Zhao
pp. 146-154
