Vol 12, No 08 (2017) iJET International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning

Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número de iJET. International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning , concretamente el

Vol 12, No 08 (2017)

 Table of Contents

Papers

Design and Application of an Online English Self-learning Platform
Kun Liu
PDF
pp. 4-13
Implementation of Information-Based Teaching System for Young College Teachers based on iOS Platform
Junling Liu, Yawen Zhang
PDF
pp. 14-26
A Study on the Influence of Computer Corpus Software on College Students' English Vocabulary Learning
Xiaoying Wang, Dan Zhang
PDF
pp. 27-35
Research on the Comprehensive Strength Evaluation for Universities based on the Fuzzy TOPSIS Method
Fuqin Yue
PDF
pp. 36-45
A Study on Simulating Crowdsourcing Translation in Flipped Classroom
Zhongwei Mei
PDF
pp. 46-57
Investigation and Research on the English Learning Status of University Students Based on Computer Network
Yanli Guo
PDF
pp. 58-66
An Empirical Study on the Effects of Computer-Corpus-based Formulaic Sequences on College Students’ Oral English Learning
Hui Liang
PDF
pp. 67-76
Design and Implementation of English Learning System Based on Computer Network Platform
Hu Gao, Yanbin Ma, Peng Geng
PDF
pp. 77-85
Development of Computer English Education Platform Based on B / S Model
Jian Chai
PDF
pp. 86-94
Research on the Influence of Computer Hypermedia Annotations on Incidental Vocabulary Acquisition in English Reading
Lidan Mao, Yanhong Zhang
PDF
pp. 95-104
Application of Computer-aided Translation in English Teaching
Shuping Yao
PDF
pp. 105-117
Study on the Effectiveness of Computer-aided Software in Helping College Students Memorize English Words
Liping Lu
PDF
pp. 118-127
Design and Realization of Project-based Computer English Learning System
Li Qin
PDF
pp. 128-136

Short Papers

Study on Changes of College English Teaching Method and Redefinition of Teachers’ Roles in the Computer Network Environment
Bin Wang
PDF
pp. 137-145
Study on the Effectiveness of the ASR-Based English Teaching Software in Helping College Students’ Listening Learning
Hongyan Zhao
PDF
pp. 146-154


 Fuente: [ iJET]

