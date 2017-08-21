Transhumanisme : la fin programmée de notre Humanité ...Video #TRANSforNATION (Ii) #TRANSfornicaNATION (i)

PIGS (Portugal Italia Grecia España) la cultura de la luz vs cultura foggy USA Esa pesadez alemana q diría Nietzsche pic.twitter.com/k5IzcUrA5E — eraser juⒶnjo * ✘ ★ (@eraser) September 13, 2016





“I expect to see the coming decades transform the planet into an art form; the new man, linked in a cosmic harmony that transcends time and space, will sensuously caress and mold and pattern every facet of the terrestrial artifact as if it were a work of art, and man himself will become an organic art form. There is a long road ahead, and the stars are only way stations, but we have begun the journey. To be born in this age is a precious gift, and I regret the prospect of my own death only because I will leave so many pages of man’s destiny — if you will excuse the Gutenbergian image — tantalizingly unread. But perhaps, as I’ve tried to demonstrate in my examination of the postliterate culture, the story begins only when the book closes.”

―

“What is a human being, then?'

'A seed.'

'A ... seed?'

'An acorn that is unafraid to destroy itself in growing into a tree.”

―

,

I TEACH you THE SUPERMAN. Man is something that is to be surpassed. What have ye done to surpass man? 👾 🔫 Nietzsche pic.twitter.com/Rj8A8T3XW3 September 24, 2016

CNN ~Chez Néo NEWS~

Voilà le monde qu'ils nous préparent ! Ce n'est plus de la science-fiction...

Une espèce "nouvelle" arrive sur Terre : moitié Homme, moitié Robot ! Ray Kurzweil, le pape du Transhumanisme, ingénieur informaticien, futurologue, chef de projet chez Google, annonce que l’homme qui arrive "sur le marché" sera de moins en moins biologique car "bourré" de composants électroniques. D’autres affirment que "nous serons comme des Dieux", capables de connaître les pensées de n’importe quelle personne située dans n’importe quel endroit du monde. Les transhumanistes veulent "améliorer" l’homme, "l'augmenter" grâce à la technologie et, pourquoi pas, le rendre immortel…

Ils sont devenus FOUS !

Crédits : Réinformation TV - France TV - L’Autre JT

Aucune de mes vidéos n'est monétisée. J'ai besoin de votre soutien pour continuer :

¿Qué harán de nosotros los demonios cuando nos separemos algún día dejando en su ataúd la juventud? #twittpoesía de Ory [★🇪🇸] Barcelona 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/1EjpDTOTsL — eraser juⒶnjo * ✘ ★ (@eraser) August 19, 2017

Hoy traemos a este espacio este documental de Chez Néo NEWSFuente: [ youtube]P.D.:EPI-logos & BLAS