Tomorrow's World. A guide to the next 150 years. Infographic
It is known that Whistler when asked how long it took him to paint one of his "nocturnes" answered: "All of my life." With the same rigor he could have said that all of the centuries that preceded the moment when he painted were necessary. From that correct application of the law of causality it follows that slightest event presupposes the inconceivable universe and, conversely, that the universe needs even the slightest of events.~ Jorge Luis Borges
(Imagen:The Illustrated Sutra of Cause and Effect. 8th century, Japan)
Hoy traemos a este espacio un poco de prospectiva a través de esta infografía de BBC Future y Information is Beautiful de 2013, titulada "Tomorrow's World. A guide to the next 150 years"
Explore our graphical guide to the advances of the future, from 2013 to 2150.
As we begin a new year, BBC Future has compiled 40 intriguing predictions made by scientists, politicians, journalists, bloggers and other assorted pundits in recent years about the shape of the world from 2013 to 2150. (leer más...)
Fuente: [BBC Future & Information is Beautiful ]
