The rise of human-computer cooperation. El auge de la cooperación entre seres humanos y computadoras. Shyam Sankar





Brute computing force alone can't solve the world's problems. Data mining innovator Shyam Sankar explains why solving big problems (like catching terrorists or identifying huge hidden trends) is not a question of finding the right algorithm, but rather the right symbiotic relationship between computation and human creativity.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Shyam Sankar · Data Intelligence Agent An advocate of human-computer symbiosis, Shyam Sankar looks for clues in big and disparate data sets.

Why you should listen

Shyam Sankar is a Director at Palantir Technologies , a secretive Silicon Valley company where he oversees deployments of the company's core technology, which helps law enforcement teams and corporations analyze giant, unrelated databases for clues to potential ... anything. Palantir technologies has been used to find missing children, to detect banking fraud, and to uncover the Shadow Network, a cyber-spy ring that stooped so low as to hack the Dalai Lama's email.

As part of his work, Sankar thinks deeply about the place where human and machine intelligence meet. While artificial intelligence (AI) is the dominant paradigm, he is an advocate of JCR Licklider's "intelligence augmentation" (IA) approach, where algorithms and brains work together to solve problems.

What others say

“Palantir's software pulls off one of the great computer science feats of the era: It combs through all available databases, identifying related pieces of information, and puts everything together in one place.” — Bloomberg Businessweek (leer más...)

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta charla TEDx de Julio de 2012 titulada "El auge de la cooperación entre seres humanos y computadoras." de Shyam SankarFuente: TEDx[ ]