miércoles, 16 de agosto de 2017

Predictions 2017: Pioneering Financial Providers Will Partner With Fintech To Build Ecosystems. Forrester Research

Hoy traemos a este espacio el informe de Forrester titulado "Predictions 2017: Pioneering Financial Providers Will Partner With Fintech To Build Ecosystems" y en el que nos explican por qué leerlo así:

Why Read This Report 

A gap is emerging between the financial firms that are embracing digital business transformation and those that continue doing things the same old way. In 2017, this gap will widen significantly as leading providers experiment with new ways to win, serve, and retain customers. This report lays out Forrester’s predictions for how financial services will change in 2017, driven by new regulations, evolving customer behavior, and new techniques for engaging customers and prospects.(leer más...)

 Fuente: [ Slidesharea vía Forrester]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 6:50:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , ,

