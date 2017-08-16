Predictions 2017: Pioneering Financial Providers Will Partner With Fintech To Build Ecosystems. Forrester Research
Why Read This Report
A gap is emerging between the financial firms that are embracing digital business transformation and those that continue doing things the same old way. In 2017, this gap will widen significantly as leading providers experiment with new ways to win, serve, and retain customers. This report lays out Forrester’s predictions for how financial services will change in 2017, driven by new regulations, evolving customer behavior, and new techniques for engaging customers and prospects.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ Slidesharea vía Forrester]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario