LPWA applications as part of #IoT World of connected services #Infographic #SmartCities
A new report published by Beecham Research helps enterprise companies to match their Internet of Things (IoT) applications to the most appropriate public connectivity services to enable them. The report, ‘An Introduction to LPWA Public Service Categories: Matching Services to IoT Applications’, also proposes a new name for this new class of providers.
“The IoT covers an increasingly wide range of applications and there is no ‘one-type-fits-all’ when it comes to connectivity required to enable them,” says Robin Duke Woolley, CEO at Beecham Research and one of the report authors.
“If this emerging industry is to meet its potential and get anywhere close to the ambitious predictions made by some commentators, it’s time for greater clarity with more focus on the service attributes that IoT applications need. This includes key parameters such as battery life and coverage, rather than focusing on the underlying technologies and what frequency they operate at, for example.”
