IoTSWC17 Internet of Things Solutions World Congress. @IOTSwc Barcelona 3-5 Oct 2017 @Fira_Barcelona #IoT

The Congress
A 3-day program with more than 250 top-level speakers
Get inspired by today’s most influential IoT thought leaders. Join us at the world’s leading Industry IoT congress, where over 250 of the most innovative and influential Industry IoT thinkers will gather together to share knowledge, present visions and explain how IoT is affecting many industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Connected Transport, Buildings & Infrastructure, Retail, Agriculture, Mining, Hospitality and more.
Download the APP for the #IoTSWC17! Find the full program & speakers. It also works as a networking tool! It's FREE: https://t.co/TxyZvUh20W pic.twitter.com/dBH5VQwlKj— IoTS World Congress (@IOTSWC) August 22, 2017
The congress:
+250
top industry speakers
+100
expert-led sessions
+130
hours of education
Congress Mission & Philosophy
IoT Solutions World Congress is committed to providing our attendees with real world use cases to educate IoT professionals about how to best evaluate and deploy Industry IoT opportunities to improve business outcomes. In this three day program, congress attendees will hear from end-users, deployment experts, standards organizations, government agencies, and industry peers that are realizing the potential of the Industrial IoT landscape.
You will learn how industrial IoT innovations, technologies, standards and the utilization of data is improving efficiencies, reducing costs, changing business models and creating service revenue streams that were previously unforeseen. Regardless of where your organization is in incorporating these technologies and solutions, the Congress is where you will the gain the knowledge to move forward into the next phase of your Industry IoT vision.
