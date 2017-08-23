Enhancing Deep learning through Education / Training. Slideshare from Dr.Kumuda Gururao

I am Dr.Kumuda Gururao with more than 25 years of combined experience in Academic and IT industry (eLearning & Online, Social Media Marketing). I have done M.Sc in Physics and Ph.D in Science Education and well versed in IT skills. I have also completed my MBA (IT & Software Marketing) from IICT, Lucknow, India.(www.iictindia.com) I have held C-Level positions (CLO) and advised CLOs from Corporate sector. Apart from Senior Level Managers and Faculties, can coach CEOs/ CLOs / Chair persons, on latest trends in social media marketing, educational technology for blended mode of instruction . Interested in acquiring consultation, training, implementation of social media marketing, program...