Enabling a sustainable Fourth Industrial Revolution #4IR: How G20 countries can create the conditions for emerging technologies to benefit people and the planet
Abstract
The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)1 offers huge potential to transform and realign our economies and societies. There is an increasing realisation that the 4IR could also exacerbate problems for people and the planet. The G20 should champion a holistic approach to the 4IR that helps to address society’s environmental and social challenges. This means both mitigating unintended adverse consequences of change and maximising positive social and environmental benefits. The G20 should explore, and recommend, governance structures and policy mechanisms to ensure governments have the agility and ability to keep pace with the 4IR, and harness innovations that promise the greatest social and environmental returns. _________________________________________________________________________ Challenge As part of PwC’s overarching narrative for the T20, we discuss how three drivers of change – globalisation, technological advances and “financialisation” – have historically served humanity well by typically delivering both economic growth and social progress. However as these drivers have accelerated, evolved and become intertwined over time, divergence between economic growth and social progress has occurred placing people and the planet under substantial strain. In this paper we look forward to how today’s technological-driven revolution – the 4IR – can course correct this trend, with the right governance, enabling environment and public-private partnerships.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ slideshare vía G20 Insights ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario