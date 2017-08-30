EARLI2017 Education in the Crossroads of Economy and Politics- 17th Biennial EARLI @EARLI2017

pic.twitter.com/jjZupYTSL0 Jasmien Sannen presented her interesting poster on the validation of a innovative network-analysis instrument in inclusive ed. #earli2017 August 30, 2017

Check out the #EARLI2017 sponsor and publisher exhibition during your coffee break, open all week on the second floor of the Main Building. pic.twitter.com/Km1Fvvwbh3 August 30, 2017

Desde el día de a yer 29 de Agosto, y hasta el 2 de Septiembre se está celebrando The 17th Biennial EARLI Conference will be hosted by the University of Tampere, Finland on "Education in the crossroads of economy and politics – Role of research in the advancement of public good". We warmly encourage participants to present results and ideas to increase the impact of research in the political and societal decision-makers. ... pero no se asusten ... sólo el programa tiene, nada más y nada menos que 284 páginas .... sólo el programa ahí es ná la cachimba !!! .... ;-)Aquí se lo dejamos ... por si es de vuestro interés amables lectores in fabula ...Fuente: [17th Biennial EARLI Conference ]