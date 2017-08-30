miércoles, 30 de agosto de 2017

#EARLI2017 Education in the Crossroads of Economy and Politics- 17th Biennial EARLI @EARLI2017

Desde el día de a yer 29 de Agosto, y hasta el 2 de Septiembre se está celebrando  The 17th Biennial EARLI Conference will be hosted by the University of Tampere, Finland on "Education in the crossroads of economy and politics – Role of research in the advancement of public good". We warmly encourage participants to present results and ideas to increase the impact of research in the political and societal decision-makers. ... pero no se asusten ... sólo el programa tiene, nada más y nada menos que 284 páginas .... sólo el programa ahí es ná la cachimba !!! .... ;-)
Aquí se lo dejamos ... por si es de vuestro interés amables lectores in fabula ...



