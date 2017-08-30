#EARLI2017 Education in the Crossroads of Economy and Politics- 17th Biennial EARLI @EARLI2017
Desde el día de a yer 29 de Agosto, y hasta el 2 de Septiembre se está celebrando The 17th Biennial EARLI Conference will be hosted by the University of Tampere, Finland on "Education in the crossroads of economy and politics – Role of research in the advancement of public good". We warmly encourage participants to present results and ideas to increase the impact of research in the political and societal decision-makers. ... pero no se asusten ... sólo el programa tiene, nada más y nada menos que 284 páginas .... sólo el programa ahí es ná la cachimba !!! .... ;-)@EARLI2017 @IETatOU excited for @DrBartRienties keynote to begin pic.twitter.com/ur2bKP5wzA— ChristotheaHerodotou (@herodotouc) August 30, 2017
Aquí se lo dejamos ... por si es de vuestro interés amables lectores in fabula ...Jasmien Sannen presented her interesting poster on the validation of a innovative network-analysis instrument in inclusive ed. #earli2017 pic.twitter.com/jjZupYTSL0— Nick Ferbuyt (@NickFerbuyt) August 30, 2017
Education in the Crossroads of Economy and Politics- 17th Biennial EARLI from eraser Juan José Calderón
The first three #EARLI2017 keynotes are ready and waiting for you! Join them at 13:45 in Tampere Hall and the Main Auditorium. pic.twitter.com/EGqMkWqdcn— EARLI 2017 (@EARLI2017) August 30, 2017
Check out the #EARLI2017 sponsor and publisher exhibition during your coffee break, open all week on the second floor of the Main Building. pic.twitter.com/Km1Fvvwbh3— EARLI 2017 (@EARLI2017) August 30, 2017
