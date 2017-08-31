jueves, 31 de agosto de 2017

#EAIE2017 'A mosaic of cultures' Seville 2017: Europe's largest international higher education conference @theeaie


Hoy traemos a este espacio : Seville 2017: Europe's largest international higher education conference The 29th Annual EAIE Conference and Exhibition in Seville, Spain will take place from 12–15 September 2017 at the Seville Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES). The 2017 conference theme is 'A mosaic of cultures'. Will you be a part of our international mosaic?

Más de 5.000 profesionales de la educación superior de todo el mundo se dan cita en Sevilla entre los días 12 y 15 de septiembre para debatir las últimas tendencias en el ámbito de la educación superior con motivo de la 29ª Conferencia Anual de la European Asociation of International Education (EAIE).
La European Asociation of International Education (EAIE) y las Universidades públicas de Andalucía organizan entre los días 12 y 15 de septiembre en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla la 29ª Conferencia Anual de la EAIE. Bajo el lema ‘Un mosaico de culturas’, más de 5.000 representantes de instituciones involucradas en la educación superior de todo el mundo se darán cita en el evento, que pretende reunir diferentes perspectivas y, a partir de ellas, generar nuevas líneas de actuación que guíen el futuro de la actividad universitaria.

El encuentro pretende ser el escenario perfecto para explorar nuevas tendencias, debatir los asuntos más candentes con la presencia de los principales actores este campo, fomentar nuevas alianzas y ofrecer oportunidades para establecer nuevos contactos y relaciones entre sus asistentes.

Keynote speakers


Dentro del programa de las 256 activities programadas.... les dejamos algunas ... la totalidad del programa aquí
 Fuente: [EAIE 2017 ]

