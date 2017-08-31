#EAIE2017 'A mosaic of cultures' Seville 2017: Europe's largest international higher education conference @theeaie
Hoy traemos a este espacio : Seville 2017: Europe's largest international higher education conference The 29th Annual EAIE Conference and Exhibition in Seville, Spain will take place from 12–15 September 2017 at the Seville Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES). The 2017 conference theme is 'A mosaic of cultures'. Will you be a part of our international mosaic?
Más de 5.000 profesionales de la educación superior de todo el mundo se dan cita en Sevilla entre los días 12 y 15 de septiembre para debatir las últimas tendencias en el ámbito de la educación superior con motivo de la 29ª Conferencia Anual de la European Asociation of International Education (EAIE).
La European Asociation of International Education (EAIE) y las Universidades públicas de Andalucía organizan entre los días 12 y 15 de septiembre en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla la 29ª Conferencia Anual de la EAIE. Bajo el lema ‘Un mosaico de culturas’, más de 5.000 representantes de instituciones involucradas en la educación superior de todo el mundo se darán cita en el evento, que pretende reunir diferentes perspectivas y, a partir de ellas, generar nuevas líneas de actuación que guíen el futuro de la actividad universitaria.EAIE2017 Conversation Starter Past-Present-Future #intled #globald #highered https://t.co/p1VGfnFVjO@TheEAIE Edited by @LeasaWeimer pic.twitter.com/nbIrywBzyK— Tee Nadan, PhD (@Tee_Nadan) August 28, 2017
El encuentro pretende ser el escenario perfecto para explorar nuevas tendencias, debatir los asuntos más candentes con la presencia de los principales actores este campo, fomentar nuevas alianzas y ofrecer oportunidades para establecer nuevos contactos y relaciones entre sus asistentes.
Keynote speakers
WEDNESDAYAlexander Betts, motivational academic and humanitarian
THURSDAYAdam Field, business communication coach
FRIDAYTaiye Selasi, impassioned writer and photographer
Introduction to higher education in SpainTUESDAY09:00-10:00
Building institutional support for internationalisation (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-17:00
Website changes, big and small, that boost international recruitment (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-17:00
How to write a successful Erasmus+ strategic partnership application (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-17:00
Best practices in evaluating foreign credentialsTUESDAY09:00-17:00
The secrets of CRM success: implementing an effective system to manage student recruitment (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-17:00
Designing generic-skills learning outcomes for traineeships abroadTUESDAY09:00-17:00
Internationalisation of PhD programmes: strategy and toolsTUESDAY09:00-17:00
Facilitating admissions for refugees without official documentationTUESDAY09:00-17:00
Leading and engaging stakeholders in internationalising the curriculum (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-12:30
Teaching in English: strategies for success (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-12:30
Establishing and managing liaison offices abroad, step-by-step (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-12:30
How to set up a competitive, cost-covering summer school (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-12:30
Improving study-abroad learning outcomes with reflective practice (sold out)TUESDAY09:00-12:30
How to respond better to refugee students: strategies, tools and lessons learnedTUESDAY09:00-12:30
University of Seville (sold out)TUESDAY10:15-17:30
Pablo de Olavide University (sold out)TUESDAY10:15-17:30
University of Cádiz (sold out)TUESDAY10:15-17:30
Fuente: [EAIE 2017 ]
