Blockchain Singularities. Part of a Series on Crytophilosophy. @LaBlogga

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare de Melanie Swan titulada "Blockchain Singularities. Blockchain 101: the Automation Ecoomy and the Future of Money. Part of a Series on Cryptophilosophy"y que nos presentan así:"Beyond digitalizing money, payments, economics, and finance, blockchains are a singularity-class technology that enables the secure, trackable, automated coordination of very large-scale projects, fleets, and swarmsThe implications could be an orderly transition to the automation economy and trust-rich human-machine collaboration in the digital smartnetwork societies of the future "Fuente: [ slideshare]