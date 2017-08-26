Blockchain Singularities. Part of a Series on Crytophilosophy. @LaBlogga
"Beyond digitalizing money, payments, economics, and finance, blockchains are a singularity-class technology that enables the secure, trackable, automated coordination of very large-scale projects, fleets, and swarms
The implications could be an orderly transition to the automation economy and trust-rich human-machine collaboration in the digital smartnetwork societies of the future "
(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario