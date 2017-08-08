Blockchain for Property Governance Conference. New Delhi @IndiaPRAlliance
Blockchain for Property Governance Conference
Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Vivanta by Taj – Ambassador, New Delhi
Concept Note
1100 – 1130: Registration & Welcome Tea
1130 – 1235: Inaugural Session
Building Trust, Transparency and Security through Technology
Mr Baladevan Rangaraju, Founder-Director, India Institute & Co-Founder, India Property Rights Alliance
Introductory Remarks: Technology for a World without Hunger
Dr. Ronald Meinardus, Regional Director, FNSt
Theme Address: Blockchain Technology- Applications for Property Governance
Mr Vishal Batra, Blockchain Solutions Architect, IBM Research, New Delhi
1235 – 1315: Lunch and Networking
1315 – 1430: Session 1: Securing Property Rights through Blockchain– Global Case Studies
Mr Guillermo Pena, CEO, Fundación Eléutera, Honduras
Mr Or Perelman, COO & Co-founder of ChromaWay, Sweden
1430 – 1445: Tea/ Coffee Break
1445 – 1600: Session 2: Opportunities & Challenges for distributed land registries in India
1. Dr Vishnu Chandra, Deputy Director General, DDG & Group Head – RS & GIS Utility Mapping and Urban Development, National Informatics Centre
2. Mr Sunil Kumar, Director of Land Laws and Policy, Landesa India
3. Mr Ambrish Mehta, Trustee, Action Research in Community Health and Development (ARCH) Gujarat
Moderator: Mr Ananth Padmanabhan, Fellow, Carnegie India
1600 – 1720: Session 3: Public Policy for Blockchain and Data Protection
1. Mr J A Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh
2. Dr Madabhushanam Sridhar Acharyulu, Central Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission
3. Mr Nikhil Narendran, Partner, Trilegal
4. Mr Vishal Batra, Blockchain Solutions Architect, IBM Research, New Delhi
Moderator: Mr Sumandro Chattapadhyay, Research Director, Centre for Internet and Society
1720 – 1730: Vote of Thanks: Mr Manoj Mathew, Focal Point, India Property Rights Alliance (leer más...)
