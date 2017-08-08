Vivanta by Taj – Ambassador, New Delhi











Concept Note



1100 – 1130: Registration & Welcome Tea

1130 – 1235: Inaugural Session

Building Trust, Transparency and Security through Technology

Mr Baladevan Rangaraju, Founder-Director, India Institute & Co-Founder, India Property Rights Alliance

Introductory Remarks: Technology for a World without Hunger

Dr. Ronald Meinardus, Regional Director, FNSt

Theme Address: Blockchain Technology- Applications for Property Governance

Mr Vishal Batra, Blockchain Solutions Architect, IBM Research, New Delhi

1235 – 1315: Lunch and Networking

1315 – 1430: Session 1: Securing Property Rights through Blockchain– Global Case Studies

Mr Guillermo Pena, CEO, Fundación Eléutera, Honduras

Mr Or Perelman, COO & Co-founder of ChromaWay, Sweden

1430 – 1445: Tea/ Coffee Break

1445 – 1600: Session 2: Opportunities & Challenges for distributed land registries in India

1. Dr Vishnu Chandra, Deputy Director General, DDG & Group Head – RS & GIS Utility Mapping and Urban Development, National Informatics Centre

2. Mr Sunil Kumar, Director of Land Laws and Policy, Landesa India

3. Mr Ambrish Mehta, Trustee, Action Research in Community Health and Development (ARCH) Gujarat

Moderator: Mr Ananth Padmanabhan, Fellow, Carnegie India

1600 – 1720: Session 3: Public Policy for Blockchain and Data Protection

1. Mr J A Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

2. Dr Madabhushanam Sridhar Acharyulu, Central Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission

3. Mr Nikhil Narendran, Partner, Trilegal

4. Mr Vishal Batra, Blockchain Solutions Architect, IBM Research, New Delhi

Moderator: Mr Sumandro Chattapadhyay, Research Director, Centre for Internet and Society

1720 – 1730: Vote of Thanks: Mr Manoj Mathew, Focal Point, India Property Rights Alliance

