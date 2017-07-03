Vol 12, No 06 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
Hoy traemos a este espacio el último número Vol 12, No 06 (2017) del
International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gape between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
Vol 12, No 06 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
David Baneres
pp. 4-21
Hui Chen, Xianze Wu
pp. 22-30
Sucheta V Kolekar, Radhika M Pai, Manohara Pai M M
pp. 31-51
Marouane El Mabrouk, Salma Gaou, Mohamed Kamal Rtili
pp. 52-76
David Baneres, Jordi Conesa
pp. 77-93
Noorulhasan Naveed Quadri, AbulHafeez Muhammed, Sumaya Sanober, Mohamed Rafik N. Qureshi, Asadullah Shah
pp. 94-107
Competency-based Approach to the Assessment of Professional Training for a Medical Student to Work with Medical Equipment
Usen Baizak, Kanapiya Kudabayev, Mariya Dzhazdykbayeva, Gulmira Assilbekova, Bаhyt Baizakova, Аigul Mintassova
pp. 108-119
Incorporating Powtoon as a Learning Activity into a Course on Technological Innovations as Didactic Resources for Pedagogy Programs
Marcelo Rioseco, Fraño Paukner, Bruno Ramírez
pp. 120-131
Instructional Design for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-Assisted Intercultural Communication Course
Yu-Chih Doris Shih
pp. 132-139
Analysis of the Reasons of Public High School Students in United States Choosing Chinese as a Foreign Language – The Case of Nevada
Haihuai He
pp. 140-148
Chuanyi Wang, Zhe Cheng, Zhiwei Huang
pp. 149-160
Yuehua Gao, Tianyi Chen
pp. 161-170
Short Papers
The Relation between Organizational Network Distance and Knowledge Transfer Based on Social Network Analysis Method
Muyun Sun
pp. 171-177
Lie Yang, Tiantian Sun, Yanli Liu
pp. 178-186
Xianhong Xu
pp. 187-195
Fuente: [iJET ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario