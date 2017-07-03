Vol 12, No 06 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)

lunes, 3 de julio de 2017

This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gape between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.

Table of Contents

Papers

A Personalized Summative Model based on Learner’s Effort
David Baneres
PDF
pp. 4-21
A Teaching Experiment of Chinese College Students’ English Idioms Comprehension
Hui Chen, Xianze Wu
PDF
pp. 22-30
Prediction of Learner’s Profile based on Learning Styles in Adaptive E-learning System
Sucheta V Kolekar, Radhika M Pai, Manohara Pai M M
PDF
pp. 31-51
Towards an Intelligent Hybrid Recommendation System for E-Learning Platforms Using Data Mining
Marouane El Mabrouk, Salma Gaou, Mohamed Kamal Rtili
PDF
pp. 52-76
A Life-long Learning Recommender System to Promote Employability
David Baneres, Jordi Conesa
PDF
pp. 77-93
Barriers Effecting Successful Implementation of E-Learning in Saudi Arabian Universities
Noorulhasan Naveed Quadri, AbulHafeez Muhammed, Sumaya Sanober, Mohamed Rafik N. Qureshi, Asadullah Shah
PDF
pp. 94-107
Competency-based Approach to the Assessment of Professional Training for a Medical Student to Work with Medical Equipment
Usen Baizak, Kanapiya Kudabayev, Mariya Dzhazdykbayeva, Gulmira Assilbekova, Bаhyt Baizakova, Аigul Mintassova
PDF
pp. 108-119
Incorporating Powtoon as a Learning Activity into a Course on Technological Innovations as Didactic Resources for Pedagogy Programs
Marcelo Rioseco, Fraño Paukner, Bruno Ramírez
PDF
pp. 120-131
Instructional Design for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-Assisted Intercultural Communication Course
Yu-Chih Doris Shih
PDF
pp. 132-139
Analysis of the Reasons of Public High School Students in United States Choosing Chinese as a Foreign Language – The Case of Nevada
Haihuai He
PDF
pp. 140-148
Analysis on the Co-authoring in the Field of Management in China: Based on Social Network Analysis
Chuanyi Wang, Zhe Cheng, Zhiwei Huang
PDF
pp. 149-160
An Efficient Extreme Learning Machine Based on Fuzzy Information Granulation
Yuehua Gao, Tianyi Chen
PDF
pp. 161-170

Short Papers

The Relation between Organizational Network Distance and Knowledge Transfer Based on Social Network Analysis Method
Muyun Sun
PDF
pp. 171-177
A Bibliometric Investigation of Flipped Classroom Research during 2000-2015
Lie Yang, Tiantian Sun, Yanli Liu
PDF
pp. 178-186
Study on Effective Using of Multimedia Teaching System and Enhancing Teaching Effect
Xianhong Xu
PDF
pp. 187-195


