Views and myths of Internet of Things #IoT Slideshare @BanafaAhmed Ahmed Banafa







Named No. 1 Top Voice To Follow in Tech by LinkedIn | IoT Expert | Faculty | Author | Keynote SpeakerEducation

ahmedbanafa.blogspot.com/

• Named No. 1 Top Voice To Follow in Tech by LinkedIn (500 Million members) • Contributor to IEEE-IoT, LinkedIn, IBMCloud, IBM Big Data Analytics Hub and HPE Insights • Published on MIT Technology Review, ComputerWorld, Livescience, Techonomy, OpenMind • Articles translated to different languages including German, Spanish, Chinese and Korean • Published over 80 articles about IoT, Cloud Computing, and Big Data with over 800k page views • Guest speaker at international technology conferences • Superior skills in explaining and simplifying complex technical concepts • Strong background in research and analysis of technical topics • Subject Matter Expert (SME) in IoT Applications and Imple...



HOy traemos a este espacio esta slideshare tituladay que nos presenta así:The Internet of Things (IoT) is a concept that describes a totally interconnected world. It’s a world where devices of every shape and size are manufactured with “smart” capabilities that allow them to communicate and interact with other devices, exchange data, make autonomous decisions and perform useful tasks based on preset conditions.IoT is expected to gross over $19 trillion over the next few years. However, the problem is that these ‘things’ have myths surrounding them, some of which are impacting how organizations develop the apps to support them.Any new technology involves a certain amount of uncertainty and business risk. In the case of the Internet of Things, however, many of the risks have been exaggerated or misrepresented. While the IoT vision will take years to mature fully, the building blocks to begin this process are already in place.Key hardware and software are either available today or under development; stakeholders need to address security and privacy concerns, and collaborate to implement the open standards that will make the IoT safe, secure, reliable and interoperable, and allow the delivery of secured services as seamlessly as possible.