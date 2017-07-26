TechnoCalyps: Part II. TransHuman. Frank Theys #transhumanism #AI #Übermensch





The human species can, if it wishes, transcend itself —not just sporadically, an individual here in one way, an individual there in another way, but in its entirety, as humanity. We need a name for this new belief. Perhaps transhumanism will serve: man remaining man, but trans­cending himself, by realizing new possibilities of and for his human nature.



“I believe in transhumanism”: once there are enough people who can truly say that, the human species will be on the threshold of a new kind of existence, as different from ours as ours is from that of Pekin man. It will at last be consciously fulfilling its real destiny.



“Transhumanism” by Julian Huxley (1957)









Como continuación al posteito del lunes, 24 de julio de 2017 TechnoCalyps: Part I. TransHuman. Frank Theys #transhumanism #AI Hoy traemos a este espacio la segunda parte de este documental belga de Frank Theys titulado TECHNOCALYPS (2006) , en versión en inglés subtitulada en francés:





Le monde d'aujourd'hui ressemble petit à petit à ce qu'avais imaginés les protagonistes de Technocalyps .Technocalyps c'est un documentaire réalisé par le belge Frank Theys en 2006 qui prédisait ce que notre humanité vit aujourd'hui . Le film aborde les implications scientifiques des dernières les découvertes en génétique, en robotique, en intelligence artificielle, en bionique et en nanotechnologie . Le film comprend des interviews de grands experts et des penseurs du monde entier: Marvin Minsky, Terence McKenna, Hans Moravec, Bruce Sterling, Robert Anton Wilson, Richard Seed, Margareth Wertheim, Kirkpatrick Sale, Ralph C. Merkle, Mark Pesce, Ray Kurzweil , Rabbi Youssouf Kazen, Raël et beaucoup d'autres, leur objectif commun , celui de dépasser les limites humaines mais sans les barrières de l'étique . Technocalyps c'est cette vision de l'avenir, selon laquelle tous les développements technologiques vont se diriger vers une transformation de l'humain pour créer un nouveau type d'humanité intimement mêlée aux technologies : le transhumain.Face à cette "évolution" grandissante et sa fascination pour le dépassement de ses limites naturelles, l'homme saura t'il résister aux dérives prévisibles pour l'humanité de ses propres fantasmes démiurgiques ? Ce documentaire développe une vision sur le transhumanisme qui ne laissera personne indifférent.Technocalyps nous incite à prendre la mesure de cette "évolution". H+ Magazine wrote that the film focuses "on the various emerging technologies that Transhumanism has coalesced around and feature illuminating (or potentially terrifying) interviews with scientists working in these fields", [5] and Crónicas de Esperantia wrote that the film was an excellent documentary that shares some future keys. [6] Christopher Webster of Quiet Earth reviewed the documentary and wrote that it "is a really smart look at humanity's quest for immortality through science" and how with its focus on hard science "gets into how this quest effects art and culture and how the whole mess intersects to form the very fabric of who we are." (leer más...)





