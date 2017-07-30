#TECH2017 Digital Pedagogies for Building Peaceful and Sustainable Societies.Transforming Education Conference: Call for proposals
Innovating education for the 21st century
UNESCO MGIEP specialises in research, knowledge sharing and policy formulation in the area of education for peace, sustainability and global citizenship.
The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is calling for proposals for its international conference entitled "Transforming Education for Humanity" (TECH).
Proposals on the following themes that can be presented through a variety of formats (panel discussions, workshops, e-posters, paper presentations and learning zone):
- 21st Century Skills
- 21st Century Schools for Inclusive, Equitable and Quality Education
- 21st Century Policies for the implementation and mainstreaming of digital pedagogies in education systems
Final date for submission: 15 August 2017
The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is organizing an international conference titled ‘Transforming Education Conference for Humanity’ (TECH) in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam, India from December 16 – 18, 2017.
TECH 2017 will be the first in a series of biennial conferences focused on educational technology and digital pedagogies for building peaceful and sustainable societies, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4.7.
TECH 2017 will provide a unique platform for learners and experts from across the globe including Ministers of education, information & communications technology and youth as well as senior policy makers, entrepreneurs, education technology providers, teachers, teacher educators, education psychologists, researchers and neuroscientists to collaborate, innovate and work towards transforming education for humanity.
The Conference will comprise a variety of formats: hackathons, virtual reality expeditions, focused working groups, keynotes, plenaries, discussions, debates and more…
TECH 2017 is also being supported by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.
Network, connect, collaborate, interact, innovate, share, transform education for humanity.
For further information/ details, click here or write to us: tech@unesco.org
