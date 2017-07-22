#NOfuture ? god save the queen [★🇪🇸] [★🇬🇧] (I) #AImen☮. The call to learn. Clifford Stoll habla de ... todo @tedX
Clifford Stoll captivates his audience with a wildly energetic sprinkling of anecdotes, observations, asides -- and even a science experiment. After all, by his own definition, he's a scientist: "Once I do something, I want to do something else."
Clifford Stoll · Astronomer, educator, skeptic
Astronomer Clifford Stoll helped to capture a notorious KGB hacker back in the infancy of the Internet. His agile mind continues to lead him down new paths -- from education and techno-skepticism to the making of zero-volume bottles.
(leer más...) Fuente: [ TEDX]
