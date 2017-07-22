sábado, 22 de julio de 2017

#NOfuture ? god save the queen [★🇪🇸] [★🇬🇧] (I) #AImen☮. The call to learn. Clifford Stoll habla de ... todo @tedX

Hoy traemos a este espacio esta charla TEDx de Clifford Stoll , filmada en February 2006 em TED2006 titulada "The call to learn." ... como primera parte de una nueva serie en este blogcito #NOfuture ...volveremos sobre Clifford, el futuro, el BRexit, el eSEXit  ...

Clifford Stoll captivates his audience with a wildly energetic sprinkling of anecdotes, observations, asides -- and even a science experiment. After all, by his own definition, he's a scientist: "Once I do something, I want to do something else."

Clifford Stoll · Astronomer, educator, skeptic

Astronomer Clifford Stoll helped to capture a notorious KGB hacker back in the infancy of the Internet. His agile mind continues to lead him down new paths -- from education and techno-skepticism to the making of zero-volume bottles.

(leer más...) Fuente: [ TEDX]

