Learning Spaces. Espacios de Aprendizaje . Libro @Educause



Space can be mapped and crossed and occupied without definable limit; but it can never be conquered. When our race has reached its ultimate achievements, and the stars themselves are scattered no more widely than the seed of Adam, even then we shall still be like ants crawling on the face of the Earth. The ants have covered the world, but have they conquered it — for what do their countless colonies know of it, or of each other?



Arthur C. Clarke, We'll Never Conquer Space (1960)



Einstein's space is no closer to reality than Van Gogh's sky. The glory of science is not in a truth more absolute than the truth of Bach or Tolstoy, but in the act of creation itself. The scientist's discoveries impose his own order on chaos, as the composer or painter imposes his; an order that always refers to limited aspects of reality, and is based on the observer's frame of reference, which differs from period to period as a Rembrandt nude differs from a nude by Manet.



Arthur Koestler, The Act of Creation , London, (1970) p. 253.





Hoy traemos a este espacio este libro de Educause titulado "Learning Spaces" Espacios de Aprendizaje: Diana G. Oblinger Editor





Fuente: [ slideshare vía Educause] El espacio, ya sea físico o virtual, puede tener un impacto significativo en el aprendizaje. Learning Spaces se centra en cómo las expectativas de los estudiantes influyen en tales espacios, los principios y actividades que facilitan el aprendizaje y el papel de la tecnología desde la perspectiva de aquellos que crean entornos de aprendizaje: profesores, tecnólogos de aprendizaje, bibliotecarios y administradores. La tecnología de la información ha aportado capacidades únicas a los espacios de aprendizaje, ya sea estimulando una mayor interacción mediante el uso de herramientas colaborativas, la videoconferencia con expertos internacionales o la apertura de mundos virtuales para la exploración. Este libro electrónico representa una exploración en curso al reunir el espacio, la tecnología y la pedagogía para asegurar el éxito del estudiante. (leer más...pdf) Fuente: [ slideshare vía Educause]