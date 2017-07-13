How innovative is your higher education institution? @HEInnovate @EU_Commission @OECD #HigherED

About HEInnovate



How innovative is your higher education institution? Being an entrepreneurial higher education institution depends upon individuals, and innovative ways of doing things. There is no ‘unique’ approach, but a variety of ways in which HEIs behave entrepreneurially, for example, in how they manage resources and build organisational capacity, involve external stakeholders into their leadership and governance, create and nurture synergies between teaching, research and their societal engagement, as well as knowledge exchange. This also includes recognising and building on what already exists.



Now in its third year, HEInnovate has been used by 100s of institutions across Europe to assess their entrepreneurial and innovative potential.





HEInnovate is a free self-assessment tool for all types of higher education institution. It allows you to assess your institution using a number of statements related to its entrepreneurial activities, including leadership, staffing and links with business. Extensive training and support materials, including practical case studies, are available to support workshops and further development within your institution.



HEInnovate is intended for higher education institutions (Universities, University Colleges, Polytechnics etc) who are interested in assessing themselves against a number of statements related to the entrepreneurial and innovative nature of their higher education environment.



HEInnovate covers seven areas for self-assessment:

Leadership and Governance

Organisational Capacity: Funding, People and Incentives

Entrepreneurial Teaching and Learning

Preparing and Supporting Entrepreneurs

Knowledge Exchange and Collaboration

The Internationalised Institution

Measuring Impact



Under each of the seven areas, statements have been designed so that individuals can rate them on a scale of ’not applicable’ (n/a) to 5, according to how much they agree or disagree with the statement in relation to their institution. On the scale, 1 represents the lowest and 5 the highest score.



This is not a benchmarking tool. It can be used by individuals or by groups of people. The group function allows stakeholders in higher education institutions to come together and compare their assessments internally, compare against previous assessments as well as see how perceptions change over time.