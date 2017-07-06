jueves, 6 de julio de 2017

How deeper learning contributes to digital learning. Infographic @Getting_Smart


Hoy traemos a este espacio esta infografía  de 2012 de Getting Smart titulada How deeper learning contributes to digital learning, y que nos presentaba así:
Getting Smart® today launched “How Digital Learning Contributes to Deeper Learning,” a white paper that examines how key aspects of personal digital learning – common standards, next-generation assessments, blended learning, and affordable devices – can provide deeper learning opportunities for students.
Below is an infographic that describes how deeper learning opportunities can be created for every student with personal digital learning tools: (leer más...) 
Fuente: [getting smart ]

garabateado por eraser Juan José Calderón Amador el 20:33:00

Etiquetas: , , , , , , , ,

No hay comentarios:

Publicar un comentario

Suscribirse a: Enviar comentarios (Atom)

buscador

Google