How deeper learning contributes to digital learning. Infographic @Getting_Smart
Getting Smart® today launched “How Digital Learning Contributes to Deeper Learning,” a white paper that examines how key aspects of personal digital learning – common standards, next-generation assessments, blended learning, and affordable devices – can provide deeper learning opportunities for students.
Below is an infographic that describes how deeper learning opportunities can be created for every student with personal digital learning tools: (leer más...)Fuente: [getting smart ]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario