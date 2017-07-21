How academic users understand, discover, and utilize reference resources. Cómo conocen, descubren y utilizan los recursos de información y referencia los usuarios de las bibliotecas universitarias

This study explores users’ and librarians’ perspectives on the role of reference

resources in research and teaching in today’s academic institutions. It examines

how users seek contextual information and guidance for areas of scholarship as

they conduct research, and how reference resources can support their work.

the 3 strands of the research included

• A review of existing literature.

• In-depth qualitative interviews with 16 librarians and 18 end-users

(academic faculty and students).

• A survey of 164 librarians.



Key Findings

• Although recognition of ‘reference’ as a distinct category of resources is declining, the underlying need for contextual information remains significant and, in some areas, new needs are emerging.

• Users’ research needs are moving away from basic factual information and terminology, for which users generally turn to free online sources.

• Given the quantity of information and content available to users, resources offering guidance to a field of study and its scholarship retain appeal to users, as a bridge between introductory materials and increasingly specialized research publications, and to support work in interdisciplinary fields.