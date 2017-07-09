Beaker @BeakerBrowser ... Rethink the Web browser. #P2P web protocols #blockchain @dat_projec
Beaker is an experimental browser with builtin hosting and p2p web protocols. Uses @dat_project. Decentralize the Web!
It's time for a better Web
The Web’s original design enshrined its core values: to be open, free, and highly connected.
But the Web's design has fallen short. We rely on services to provide applications, which locks us into closed infrastructure.
Beaker rethinks the Web as a peer-to-peer network, where users own their data and run applications independently.
Can your browser do this?
Beaker is the world's first Web browser with builtin tools for hosting content directly from your computer. No services required.
Features
INDEPENDENT HOSTING
Beaker is equipped with tools for creating and hosting websites directly from the browser. Beaker uses the Dat peer-to-peer network to host your website's files, so you can share your projects independently and without worrying about hosting fees.
SECRET FILE SHARING
Files published on the Dat network can only be decrypted by people who know the files' secret URL. This enables truly secret sharing in Beaker, where you can share files privately without ever revealing their content to a third-party hosting service.
VERSIONED URLS
Each change published to a Dat peer-to-peer website is added to its history log and distributed across the network. With Beaker, you can a view a website at any point in its history using built-in versioned URLs like dat://beakerbrowser.com+42.
LIVE RELOADING
With builtin tools for live reloading, developing peer-to-peer websites with Beaker is a breeze. Simply save your work and Beaker will update the page to reflect your changes.
OFFLINE SYNC
Save a website for offline use, and as soon as you're back online, Beaker will automatically sync any changes that you missed.
NEW WEB APIS
Beaker introduces new Web APIs for building peer-to-peer websites and applications with the Dat protocol.(leer más...)
