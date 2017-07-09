Beaker @BeakerBrowser ... Rethink the Web browser. #P2P web protocols #blockchain @dat_projec



VERSIONED URLS



Each change published to a Dat peer-to-peer website is added to its history log and distributed across the network. With Beaker, you can a view a website at any point in its history using built-in versioned URLs like dat://beakerbrowser.com+42. VERSIONED URLSEach change published to a Dat peer-to-peer website is added to its history log and distributed across the network. With Beaker, you can a view a website at any point in its history using built-in versioned URLs like dat://beakerbrowser.com+42.



LIVE RELOADING



With builtin tools for live reloading, developing peer-to-peer websites with Beaker is a breeze. Simply save your work and Beaker will update the page to reflect your changes.



OFFLINE SYNC



Save a website for offline use, and as soon as you're back online, Beaker will automatically sync any changes that you missed.



NEW WEB APIS



Beaker introduces new Web APIs for building peer-to-peer websites and applications with the Dat protocol.

Fuente: [Beaker Browser ] NEW WEB APISBeaker introduces new Web APIs for building peer-to-peer websites and applications with the Dat protocol. (leer más...) Fuente: [Beaker Browser ] OFFLINE SYNCSave a website for offline use, and as soon as you're back online, Beaker will automatically sync any changes that you missed. LIVE RELOADINGWith builtin tools for live reloading, developing peer-to-peer websites with Beaker is a breeze. Simply save your work and Beaker will update the page to reflect your changes.

SECRET FILE SHARINGFiles published on the Dat network can only be decrypted by people who know the files' secret URL. This enables truly secret sharing in Beaker, where you can share files privately without ever revealing their content to a third-party hosting service.