8th World Conference on Learning, Teaching and Educational Leadership. Lisbon. OCT
Hoy traemos a este espacio la 8th World Conference on Learning, Teaching and Educational Leadership, que tendrá lugar en Lisbon October 26, 2017 – October 28, 2017
Abstract Submission Due Date: July 26, 2017
In the 21st century, the provision of education that relates to an individual’s interests, needs, expectations and global expectations is gaining importance day by day. Moreover, the match between an individual’s characteristics with the environment in which learning takes place, together with the management of those learning environments are also important. In this framework, the conference aims to bring together educational scientists, administrators, counselors, teachers, graduate students and members of NGOs to discuss theoretical and practical implications of learning, teaching and administration in a scientific environment.
So, we invite all colleagues, researchers, academicians, graduate students, teachers and project leaders around the world to submit their original research articles and review papers to this leading international conference.
- Selected papers will be published in Supporting or other Journals: Thomson Reuters Web of Science (SSCI, SCI-Expanded, ESCI) or SCOPUS. For more information
- The Remain accepted full papers will be published as proceedings by International Leading Publishers and also submitted to SCOPUS, EBSCO, and Thomson Reuters Conference Proceedings Citation Index – CPCI (ISI Web of Science) for evaluation for inclusion in the list.
- Participation Certificate
- Best Paper and Poster Awards
- Online Abstracts Book
- Conference bag
- Lunches
- Gala dinner (26 October 2017)
- Free Historical Places Tour (28 October 2017)
- More information wclta.info@gmail.com
Start here to submit a abstract to this conference.(leer más...) Fuente: [ 8th World Conference]
STEP ONE OF THE SUBMISSION PROCESS
