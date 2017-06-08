Vol 12, No 05 (2017) International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
International Journal of Emerging Technologies in Learning (iJET)
This interdisciplinary journal aims to focus on the exchange of relevant trends and research results as well as the presentation of practical experiences gained while developing and testing elements of technology enhanced learning. So it aims to bridge the gape between pure academic research journals and more practical publications. So it covers the full range from research, application development to experience reports and product descriptions.
iJET is an Open Access Journal. Readers don't have to pay any fee. Only registration is necessary.
Vol 12, No 05 (2017)
Table of Contents
Papers
Pinanta Chatwattana, Prachyanun Nilsook
pp. 4-22
Program Outcomes Assessment Method for Multi-Academic Accreditation Bodies: Computer Science Program as a Case Study
Hikmat Awad Mohammad Abdeljaber, Sultan Ahmad
pp. 23-35
A Cognitive Tutor of Arabic Word Root Extraction Using Artificial Word Generation, Scaffolding and Self-Explanation
Hanan Hamed Elazhary, Nabila Khodeir
pp. 36-49
Design of Immersive Virtual Reality System to Improve Communication Skills in Individuals with Autism
Osama Halabi, Samir Abou El-Seoud, Jihad Alja'am, Hena Alpona, Moza Al-Hemadi, Dabia Al-Hassan
pp. 50-64
Students' Attitudes on Social Network Sites and their Actual Use for Career Management Competences and Professional Identity Development
Andreja Istenic Starcic, Margaret Barrow, Matej Zajc, Maja Lebenicnik
pp. 65-81
College English Classroom Teaching Evaluation Based on Particle Swarm Optimization – Extreme Learning Machine Model
Baojian Wang, Jing Wang, Guoqiang Hu
pp. 82-97
Checking on Preferential Choices of E-learning & M-learning: A Case Study of Northern Border University, Saudi Arabia
Ahmed Alenezi
pp. 98-116
Ahmad Tasnim Siddiqui, Mohd Muntjir
pp. 117-127
Emerging Technologies (ETs) in Education: A Systematic Review of the Literature Published between 2006 and 2016
Edgar Andres Sosa Neira, Jesus Salinas, Barbara De Benito
pp. 128-149
Xanthippi Tsortanidou, Charalampos Karagiannidis, Adamantios Koumpis
pp. 150-168
A Hybrid Classroom Instruction in Second Language Teacher Education (SLTE): A Critical Reflection of Teacher Educators
Nani Solihati, Herri Mulyono
pp. 169-180
Short Papers
Kalla Madhusudhana
pp. 181-188
Strengthening Oral Language Skills in Mathematics for English Language Learners Through Desmos® Technology
Joanne C Caniglia, Lisa Borgerding, Michelle Meadows
pp. 189-194
Radzuwan Ab. Rashid, Saiful Bahri Mohamed, Mohd Fazry A. Rahman, Syadiah Nor Wan Shamsuddin
pp. 195-201
Education Majors’ Preferences on the Functionalities of E-Learning Platforms in the Context of Blended Learning
Nikolay Tsankov, Ivo Damyanov
pp. 202-209
