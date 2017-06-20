Structuration of Personal Learning Environments. @mkalz Slideshare

Marco Kalz is Professor of Open Education at the Faculty for Management, Science and Technology and the Welten Institute (Research Centre for Learning, Teaching and Technology) of the Open University of the Netherlands. Marco is a fellow of the Interuniversity Center for Educational Sciences (ICO) and the Dutch research school information and knowledge systems (SIKS). He is the chair of the special interest group on Technology-Enhanced Assessment (SIG TEA) of the European Association of Technology-Enhanced Learning (EATEL). He is a member of the editorial board of the International Journal of Technology-Enhanced Learning (IJTEL) and serves as program committee member of the core conferenc...